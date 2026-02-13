Sabres to host free watch party with Gilbert Perreault, Mike Foligno at Seneca Niagara Casino on March 5

Here’s your chance to watch the Sabres play alongside two Buffalo legends.

Gilbert Perreault, the original Sabre, will be joined by fellow former captain Mike Foligno at Stir Bar inside Seneca Niagara Casino for a Watch Party on Thursday, March 5 during the Sabres’ road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Attendees must be age 21 or older. Tickets for the party are free but must be claimed in advance. Claim yours here.

The party begins at 6 p.m. The game between the Sabres and Penguins begins at 7 and will be shown on Stir Bar’s 43-foot, HD screen.

The evening will include:

A photo opportunity with Perreault and Foligno (while time allows; no autographs or outside items will be permitted)

An exclusive Q&A with Perreault and Foligno

Private bar access

Access to casino games

Chances to win Sabres prizes

Perreault was the Sabres’ first-ever draft pick in 1970 and went on to center the famous “French Connection” line. His No. 11 hangs in the KeyBank Center rafters and he still holds team records in games played, goals and points.

Foligno’s hard-nosed play made him a fan favorite throughout his 10 seasons in Buffalo. He is a member of the Sabres Hall of Fame.