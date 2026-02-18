Sabres return to practice with Olympics, playoff push on their minds

Injury updates and more from Buffalo's first day back on the ice.

BR
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

After a couple weeks of rest, the Buffalo Sabres are back in action. The team returned to the ice Wednesday at LECOM Harborcenter for the first of five scheduled practices before the NHL schedule resumes Feb. 25.

“The break is obviously nice for everybody, just to give the body and mind a rest,” said defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. “But obviously was a longer break than usual, so I think toward the end, everyone’s pretty eager and excited to get back. Especially (with) how our season’s been going and where we are in the standings, everyone’s excited to keep playing and finish the push here.”

At 32-19-6, the Sabres occupy the first Eastern Conference wild card spot, and now they’re preparing to defend (or improve upon) that position over the final stretch of the season and secure a playoff berth.

They’ll play the last 25 games in a 50-day span, so Wednesday’s practice somewhat resembled a September training camp session, minus the on-ice fitness testing.

“I don’t think they’re trying to kill us right off the bat, but definitely a mini training camp mentality, where it’s a lot of practice, but you definitely have to get back in the swing of things pretty quick,” Samuelsson said.

Mattias Samuelsson - Feb. 18, 2026

Added coach Lindy Ruff: “Today was more about conditioning and compete, and we went over [what the strength staff] had mapped out. With shorter numbers, having one short of four lines and only five D, the reps are more, and obviously that leads to guys exerting a little more than they usually do.”

Shorter numbers, of course, because Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson are still competing for their countries at The Winter Olympics, facing off against one another in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup. Dahlin has five points (1+4) in four games while leading Sweden in ice time entering the day, while Thompson has two goals in three games for the United States.

“They’ve both represented our team great,” Ruff said. “… Everybody has teammates that are playing against each other in this, and I think that’s what makes that tournament so special. Because when everything’s on the line, there’s not a lot to be said for ‘I’m your teammate’ anymore. It’s like, best man’s gonna win this.”

Whichever man doesn’t win this one figures to be back with the Sabres in the near future. As will some other key players.

Injury updates

Forwards Josh Norris (upper body) and Josh Dunne (middle body) both skated in non-contact jerseys but could be full participants as soon as Thursday.

Ruff also provided updates on the injured Sabres who missed practice, including Zach Benson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Jiri Kulich, Conor Timmins and others. Check out the injuries and transactions page for the full reports.

Lindy Ruff - Feb. 18, 2026

Dunne’s USA-Canada dilemma

Dunne’s younger sister, Joy Dunne, plays forward for Team USA at The Winter Olympics. His girlfriend, Ella Shelton, plays defense for Team Canada. They’ll face off in Thursday’s gold medal game at 1:10 p.m. EST.

“What’s happening tomorrow?,” Josh joked. “It’s a funny situation: it’s a win-lose situation no matter what. But I’m just so proud of them both, and I’m so happy for them both. To get to the highest level, the Olympic gold medal game, they’ve both earned it, they’ve both worked so hard. … So, for me, it’s in a way stress free, because I’m just watching them enjoy themselves and living out their dreams.”

The Sabres forward traveled to Italy to watch a few games, including the Americans’ 5-0 win over Canada in the preliminary round. All tournament, he’s been careful not to pick sides.

“I was sitting with my family, and my girlfriend’s family was right behind me, and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m not standing up at all.’ [Unless] Ella or Joy score, I’m not gonna make a single emotion.”

Practice sound

Josh Dunne - Feb. 18, 2026

Josh Norris - Feb. 18, 2026

Up next

The Sabres practice again Thursday. Stay tuned to Sabres.com for full updates on injuries and other news before the schedule resumes next week.

