Sabres return to practice with Olympics, playoff push on their minds

After a couple weeks of rest, the Buffalo Sabres are back in action. The team returned to the ice Wednesday at LECOM Harborcenter for the first of five scheduled practices before the NHL schedule resumes Feb. 25.

“The break is obviously nice for everybody, just to give the body and mind a rest,” said defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. “But obviously was a longer break than usual, so I think toward the end, everyone’s pretty eager and excited to get back. Especially (with) how our season’s been going and where we are in the standings, everyone’s excited to keep playing and finish the push here.”

At 32-19-6, the Sabres occupy the first Eastern Conference wild card spot, and now they’re preparing to defend (or improve upon) that position over the final stretch of the season and secure a playoff berth.

They’ll play the last 25 games in a 50-day span, so Wednesday’s practice somewhat resembled a September training camp session, minus the on-ice fitness testing.

“I don’t think they’re trying to kill us right off the bat, but definitely a mini training camp mentality, where it’s a lot of practice, but you definitely have to get back in the swing of things pretty quick,” Samuelsson said.