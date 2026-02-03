Luukkonen to miss Olympics with lower-body injury

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will no longer play in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games due to a lower-body injury.

Team Finland announced Tuesday that Boston goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has replaced Luukkonen on its roster for the tournament, which begins Feb. 11.

Luukkonen sustained his injury during the first period of the Sabres’ win in Toronto on Jan. 27. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that the goaltender was “progressing” in his recovery, but he has not been on the ice with the team since the injury occurred.

Milano Cortina 2026 marks the NHL’s first Olympic involvement since 2014. Luukkonen was slated to be one of three participating Sabres, along with Rasmus Dahlin (Sweden) and Tage Thompson (United States).