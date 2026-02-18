Sabres partner with Labatt to introduce 'sabrehood Bar Network'

Ten participating bars will show Sabres games and give away prizes for the remainder of this season.

By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Sabres are gearing up for their final stretch of the regular season, and we’ve teamed up with some friends to make sure you have a spot in your neighborhood to catch all the action.

We’re proud to partner with Labatt to launch the sabrehood Bar Network, consisting of 10 of our favorite bars and restaurants around Western New York.

Each participating bar will receive t-shirts, tickets, and Beer Sabres (while supplies last) to give away during games throughout the final two months of the season, so be sure to stop in and cheer on the team alongside fellow members of the sabrehood. All locations in the sabrehood Bar Network will show Sabres games on TV with volume.

The bars and restaurants included in the sabrehood Bar Network are:

Amherst Ale House (55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville, NY 14068)

Forty Thieves (727 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222)

The Grill at the Dome (175 Brompton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150)

Hat Trix (4690 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075)

Hooligans Eastside Grill (809 Ridge Road Unit E, Webster, NY 14580)

Johnson’s Landing (4040 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075)

JP Fitzgerald’s (4236 Clark Street, Hamburg, NY 14075)

Rev It Up Bar & Grill (5 Old Scottsville Chili Rd., Rochester, NY 14625)

Shamrock Jack’s (4554 Culver Rd., Rochester, NY 14622)

Sports City Pizza Pub (1407 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213)

Three participating bars have also been chosen to host watch parties, which will include sweepstakes, alumni appearances, giveaways and more. The watch parties are scheduled as follows:

Watch Parties

Sabres at Panthers: Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

  • Location: Forty Thieves (727 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222)

Sabres at Kings: Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m.

  • Location: Johnson’s Landing (4040 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075)

Sabres at Capitals: Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

  • Location: JP Fitzgerald’s (4236 Clark Street, Hamburg, NY 14075)

