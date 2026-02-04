At the Horn | Lightning 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

The Sabres come away from a back-and-forth contest with a point.

20260203 ATH Loss
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jake Guentzel scored on a breakaway with 14.4 seconds remaining in overtime to clinch a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

The Sabres (.827) and Lightning (.833) entered the night with the NHL’s two best point percentages since Dec. 9. The matchup – the first of four this season between the two teams – lived up to the billing with four lead changes and chances throughout.

Buffalo pulled ahead on a Josh Doan power-play goal with 5:07 remaining in regulation, but Tampa Bay defenseman Darren Raddysh extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with a heavy slap shot that tied the game with 14.4 seconds on the clock.

The Sabres were seconds away from a shootout when Nikita Kucherov won a battle in the corner of his own zone and immediately unleashed a perfect stretch pass to set up Guentzel’s breakaway. Kucherov finished the night with a goal and three assists.

Mattias Samuelsson scored a pair of goals for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin had an assist to extend his point streak to six games.

Colten Ellis made 31 saves.

The Sabres gained a point in the standings, which moved them back into third place in the Atlantic Division – two points behind the second-place Detroit Red Wings with a game in hand.

Statistics

20260203 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 0, TBL 1 | Period 1, 10:24 – Nikita Kucherov (29) from Jake Guentzel (34)

BUF 1, TBL 1 | Period 1, 16:53 – Mattias Samuelsson (10) unassisted

Mattias Samuelsson's 10th of the season ties the game at 1-1

BUF 2, TBL 1 | Period 2, 4:08 – Mattias Samuelsson (11) from Ryan McLeod (29) and Jack Quinn (24)

Mattias Samuelsson scores his 2nd of the game

BUF 2, TBL 2 (PP) | Period 2, 8:53 (PP) – Oliver Bjorkstrand (9) from Darren Raddysh (34) and Nikita Kucherov (59)

BUF 3, TBL 2 (PP) | Period 3, 14:53 (PP) – Josh Doan (18) from Tage Thompson (29) and Rasmus Dahlin (36)

Josh Doan gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

BUF 3, TBL 3 | Period 3, 19:34 – Darren Raddysh (17) from Nikita Kucherov (60) and Brandon Hagel (27)

BUF 3, TBL 4 | Overtime, 4:44 - Jake Guentzel (25) from Nikita Kucherov (61) and J.J. Moser (14)

Full highlights

FINAL | Lightning 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Photo gallery

Up next

The Sabres return home for their final game before the Olympic break, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Limited tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

