Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres continue their run of Atlantic Division games with a visit to Amerant Bank Arena to play the Florida Panthers Arena on Monday.

The Sabres are coming off a 4-2 loss at home to Montreal, which snapped a five-game winning streak. They currently hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, eight points ahead of the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers.

Following their game in Sunrise, the Sabres will make the short flight north to play the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

“Important games now coming up,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said after the loss to Montreal. “If we want to show we’re a really good team, we better win these ones. These are the types of games you can see if you’re a good team or not.”

The puck drops at 7. Here’s what you need to know.