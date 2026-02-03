Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres have an opportunity to inch closer toward first place in the Atlantic Division when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

The Sabres, coming off a 5-3 win in Florida on Monday, are currently in the top wild card spot with 69 points – five behind the division leading Lightning (who have two games in hand).

While the Sabres have shot up the standings during their 21-4-1 stretch, gaining ground on the top spot has proven difficult. The Lightning, at 19-3-2, are the only team in the NHL with a better points percentage than the Sabres during that stretch.

Four remaining head-to-head games – another in Tampa later this month, followed by two in Buffalo – present both teams with the chance to swing the division.

The Sabres found themselves on the other end of the equation Monday, when they fended off a team chasing them in the standings in the two-time champion Panthers. Read about that win, driven by a three-point night from Peyton Krebs, here.

The game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.