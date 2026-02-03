Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres look to gain ground on 1st-place Tampa.

February 3
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have an opportunity to inch closer toward first place in the Atlantic Division when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

The Sabres, coming off a 5-3 win in Florida on Monday, are currently in the top wild card spot with 69 points – five behind the division leading Lightning (who have two games in hand).

While the Sabres have shot up the standings during their 21-4-1 stretch, gaining ground on the top spot has proven difficult. The Lightning, at 19-3-2, are the only team in the NHL with a better points percentage than the Sabres during that stretch.

Four remaining head-to-head games – another in Tampa later this month, followed by two in Buffalo – present both teams with the chance to swing the division.

The Sabres found themselves on the other end of the equation Monday, when they fended off a team chasing them in the standings in the two-time champion Panthers. Read about that win, driven by a three-point night from Peyton Krebs, here.

The game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres lost forward Zach Benson to an upper-body injury during the third period on Monday. Benson crashed hard into the boards after being tripped up on a scoring chance, then returned for one shift before heading back to the dressing room.

“(He’s) just being evaluated,” coach Lindy Ruff said postgame. “Couldn’t finish the game. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

Buffalo had rookie Konsta Helenius as an extra forward against Florida. Josh Norris, out since Jan. 14 with an upper-body injury, has also been practicing with the team and has not been ruled out for a return before the Olympic break.

Alex Lyon made a season-high 38 saves in the first game of the back-to-back set, which likely sets up Colten Ellis for the start in Tampa.

Numbers to know

  • The Sabres are 5-1-1 in the second games of back-to-back sets this season.
  • Rasmus Dahlin extended his point streak to five games with a pair of assists in Florida. He’s got 10 points (4+6) in that span.
  • Dahlin’s two-assist night moved him past Don Luce for seventh place on the Sabres’ all-time list. He’s one shy of tying Rick Martin for sixth place with 313.
  • Alex Tuch is also riding a five-game point streak, during which he’s tallied five goals and two assists.
  • The Sabres have scored a power-play goal in four straight games, going 4-for-12 in that span.

Scouting the Lightning

20260203 Preview Stats

The Lighting are coming off a comeback win in their Stadium Series game against Boston on Sunday. Nikita Kucherov continued his outstanding season with four points in that game, upping his season total to 86 in just 49 contests.

Kucherov’s average of 1.76 points per game leads the NHL, ahead of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Darren Raddysh has enjoyed a breakout season, leading NHL defensemen with 16 goals (including one in each of the last four games).

With Kucherov and Raddysh leading the way, the Lightning boast an Eastern Conference leading plus-53 goal differential.

News Feed

Luukkonen to miss Olympics with lower-body injury

Peyton Krebs, Sabres’ Swiss Army Knife, shows all his tools in win over Panthers

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Panthers 3

Sabres producer Michelle Girardi Zumwalt talks making of Dominik Hasek documentary

Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres and their moms hit the road for Florida

Injuries and transactions | Benson exits win over Panthers

Sabres' win streak snapped with tight loss to Canadiens

At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres announce $30,000 donation to Family Justice Center of Erie County

Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bedkowski reflects on trade, opportunity for playoff run with Ottawa 67’s

Another convincing win has Sabres setting records and aiming higher

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Kings 1

‘It truly changed their pathway’ | On the East Side, BCAT impacts students of all ages

Sabres vs. Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Awaiting word on UPL, Sabres remain confident in goaltending

Black History Celebration to feature special concession offerings, in-arena entertainment