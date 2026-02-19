‘Yelling at the television’ | From afar, Sabres feel the Olympic intensity

The men’s quarterfinal round on Wednesday at The Winter Olympics didn’t disappoint, with three late comebacks and overtime finishes, and the Buffalo Sabres didn’t miss it.
Canada survived a scare from Czechia, and Finland scored two late goals to stun Switzerland; they’ll play Friday for a spot in the gold medal game. Tage Thompson and the United States won a 2-1 nailbiter over Rasmus Dahlin and Sweden, setting up a semifinal against Slovakia.
“Yesterday was a little bit nerve wracking,” said forward Josh Doan, who won gold with Thompson at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, after Thursday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter.
“… The Canadian guys were nervous in the room watching that game. And then sitting on the couch at home, you’re cheering for Ras and those guys, but at the same time, you want the U.S. to pull through, and thankfully they did.”