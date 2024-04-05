Game Night | Sabres vs. Flyers

The Sabres conclude their 5-game homestand when they host the Flyers at KeyBank Center.

APRIL 5
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres (36-35-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-29-11)

Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres conclude their five-game homestand when they host the Flyers at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo currently sits six points out of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference after the New York Islanders defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Thursday to move into the final wild card spot. 

For more on the wild card race, visit Sabres.com's wild card race hub. For the latest team news and notes, check out Thursday's practice report.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: MSG/MSG+ (pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Fubo (within Buffalo broadcast market), ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo

Sabres 6, Capitals 2 (April 2)

Goal scorers: JJ Peterka (2), Zemgus Girgensons, Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch

Goaltending: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (W, 24/26)

Philadelphia

Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (OT) (April 1)

Goal scorers: Noah Cates, Travis Sanheim, Morgan Frost

Goaltending: Samuel Ersson (4/6), Ivan Fedotov (OTL, 19/21)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo 

  • JJ Peterka has recorded 11 points (8+3) in his last 11 games, including seven goals in his last six contests. The 22-year-old leads the Sabres with 28 goals in 2023-24. 
  • Tage Thompson has tallied 17 points (9+8) in his last 12 games, including six goals and nine points in his last five contests.

Philadelphia

  • Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 65 points (31+34) in 70 games and has seven points (4+3) in his last seven games. 
  • Morgan Frost scored in Philadelphia's overtime loss to New York on Monday and has now posted 14 points (4+10) in his last 17 games, including four multi-point performances.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Sunday, April 7: Buffalo at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9: Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 11: Buffalo vs. Washington, 7 p.m. | Tickets

News Feed

Luukkonen named as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

2023-24 Rick Martin Award finalists: Dahlin, Luukkonen, Tuch

Practice Report | Breaking down the success of the Peterka, Thompson, Tuch line

Sabres announce 2024 Scotty Bowman Showcase rosters

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

Sabres loan Levi to Rochester 

'The perfect teammate' | Sabres cap off Skinner's 1,000th NHL game with win over Capitals 

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game content corner

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Capitals 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game playlist

Skinner Album Covers | A visual celebration of Jeff's iconic goal songs

Game Night | Sabres vs. Capitals

Skinner reflects on career as he looks ahead to 1,000th NHL game 

Beyond the stalls: Skinner's milestone a testament to his commitment, character

Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Skinner’s 1,000th game celebration on Tuesday

Sabres generate chances but fall to Maple Leafs at home

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 3 - Sabres 0