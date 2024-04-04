Practice Report | Breaking down the success of the Peterka, Thompson, Tuch line

News and notes from Thursday's practice at KeyBank Center.

buf_practicereport_04042024_web
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Don Granato has seen a significant improvement in JJ Peterka’s situational awareness and game knowledge, which has earned the second-year forward the opportunity to play on Buffalo’s top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.

Peterka has recorded eight points (7+1) in six games since Granato formed the line on March 21, while the group has combined for 26 points (14+12) in that span.

Thompson believes that the trio’s skillsets have complemented one another, which has led to production on the scoresheet.

“I think we use our speed well,” he said. “I think JJ and Tuchy are obviously very fast and get on pucks. And I think we get a lot of our offense from creating turnovers, whether it’s on the forecheck or in the neutral zone. Obviously, JJ sees the ice really well and I think we’ve just been reading off each other, getting familiar with each other’s game. I think all three of us like to shoot, so we know if someone’s got the puck, the other two are converging and going to the net. And I think that’s kind of what’s led to a lot of our success.”

Tage Thompson addresses the media

Tuch, who currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 74 takeaways in 2023-24, has played a key role in creating offensive opportunities for his line and others with his impact on the forecheck.

“I’m trying to take great pride in the defensive side of the game and try to limit the other team’s chances and scoring opportunities,” Tuch said. “I think I’m also just trying to outwork the opponent as much as possible, trying to be a pest out there, make it harder for them.”

Following Thursday’s practice at KeyBank Center, Thompson emphasized how Tuch’s ability to force turnovers has given the team time and space to make smart plays.

“I think when he’s on his game, he’s one of the best in the league, if not the best, at stripping pucks and causing turnovers, and that’s huge for us,” Thompson said. “… When he’s creating turnovers, it just gives you time and space with the puck to make plays. And I think in this league if you give anybody time and space to make plays, they’re going to make it. So, when he’s going, that’s what he’s doing. He’s moving his feet and he’s got a good stick. So, I think he’s been playing great.”

Granato also lauded Tuch’s recent play and how it has meshed well with Peterka’s skillset.

“The amazing skill [Peterka] has is the ability to slide into pockets and position off of what’s happening,” Granato said. “And now that he has someone like Alex with him, they can extend possessions like that. You’re seeing JJ slide into areas out of tremendous hockey instinct that others don’t have. And Alex is buying that extra second for JJ to sneak in the areas.”

Don Granato addresses the media

The line will look to continue building off its success when the Sabres conclude their five-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Tickets are available here.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here's more from practice.

1. Jordan Greenway was absent from practice and remains day to day with an upper-body injury, but could play in Friday's game against the Devils, Granato announced.

Greenway missed Tuesday's matchup with the Washington Capitals after logging 20:30 of ice time in last Saturday's 3-0 loss to Toronto, including a team-high 7:32 on the power play and 3:49 of shorthanded ice time.

"He is a possibility for tomorrow," Granato said. "... I can tell you, he is day to day at this point. He skated this morning to keep that conditioning in the event things resolve to the point he’s comfortable and we’re comfortable tomorrow."

2. Here's how the group lined up for practice:

FORWARDS

77 JJ Peterka – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 22 Jack Quinn

53 Jeff Skinner – 19 Peyton Krebs – 13 Lukas Rousek

50 Eric Robinson – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 71 Victor Olofsson

17 Tyson Jost

DEFENSEMEN

26 Rasmus Dahlin - 25 Owen Power

4 Bowen Byram – 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson – 75 Connor Clifton

38 Kale Clague

GOALIES

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

News Feed

Sabres announce 2024 Scotty Bowman Showcase rosters

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

Sabres loan Levi to Rochester 

'The perfect teammate' | Sabres cap off Skinner's 1,000th NHL game with win over Capitals 

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game content corner

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Capitals 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game playlist

Skinner Album Covers | A visual celebration of Jeff's iconic goal songs

Game Night | Sabres vs. Capitals

Skinner reflects on career as he looks ahead to 1,000th NHL game 

Beyond the stalls: Skinner's milestone a testament to his commitment, character

Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Skinner’s 1,000th game celebration on Tuesday

Sabres generate chances but fall to Maple Leafs at home

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 3 - Sabres 0

Sabres announce plans for Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game celebration 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Maple Leafs 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Maple Leafs 