Practice Report | Breaking down the success of the Peterka, Thompson, Tuch line

Tuch, who currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 74 takeaways in 2023-24, has played a key role in creating offensive opportunities for his line and others with his impact on the forecheck.

“I’m trying to take great pride in the defensive side of the game and try to limit the other team’s chances and scoring opportunities,” Tuch said. “I think I’m also just trying to outwork the opponent as much as possible, trying to be a pest out there, make it harder for them.”

Following Thursday’s practice at KeyBank Center, Thompson emphasized how Tuch’s ability to force turnovers has given the team time and space to make smart plays.

“I think when he’s on his game, he’s one of the best in the league, if not the best, at stripping pucks and causing turnovers, and that’s huge for us,” Thompson said. “… When he’s creating turnovers, it just gives you time and space with the puck to make plays. And I think in this league if you give anybody time and space to make plays, they’re going to make it. So, when he’s going, that’s what he’s doing. He’s moving his feet and he’s got a good stick. So, I think he’s been playing great.”

Granato also lauded Tuch’s recent play and how it has meshed well with Peterka’s skillset.

“The amazing skill [Peterka] has is the ability to slide into pockets and position off of what’s happening,” Granato said. “And now that he has someone like Alex with him, they can extend possessions like that. You’re seeing JJ slide into areas out of tremendous hockey instinct that others don’t have. And Alex is buying that extra second for JJ to sneak in the areas.”