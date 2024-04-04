Practice Report | Breaking down the success of the Peterka, Thompson, Tuch line

Don Granato has seen a significant improvement in JJ Peterka’s situational awareness and game knowledge, which has earned the second-year forward the opportunity to play on Buffalo’s top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.
Peterka has recorded eight points (7+1) in six games since Granato formed the line on March 21, while the group has combined for 26 points (14+12) in that span.
Thompson believes that the trio’s skillsets have complemented one another, which has led to production on the scoresheet.
“I think we use our speed well,” he said. “I think JJ and Tuchy are obviously very fast and get on pucks. And I think we get a lot of our offense from creating turnovers, whether it’s on the forecheck or in the neutral zone. Obviously, JJ sees the ice really well and I think we’ve just been reading off each other, getting familiar with each other’s game. I think all three of us like to shoot, so we know if someone’s got the puck, the other two are converging and going to the net. And I think that’s kind of what’s led to a lot of our success.”