Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

TONIGHT'S SCHEDULE & WHO TO ROOT FOR

New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. (Stream on ESPN+)

Sabres fans should root for: New York Islanders

The Islanders (29-24-15) and Red Wings (35-28-6) will meet for the final time this season after splitting their first two matchups. New York trails Detroit by three points for the final wild card spot, with one game in hand. An Islanders regulation win over the Red Wings, who have lost eight of their last 10 games, and a Sabres victory over the Oilers, would bring Buffalo within three points of the second wild card spot while New York would sit one point out.

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils – 7 p.m. (Stream on ESPN+)

Sabres fans should root for: Winnipeg Jets

The Jets (44-19-5) enter their matchup with the Devils (33-32-4) on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 contests. New Jersey, who is coming off a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, trails Buffalo by one point in the wild card race, meaning the best-case scenario for the Sabres would be a Jets win in New Jersey.

Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks – 10:30 p.m. (Stream on ESPN+)

Sabres fans should root for: San Jose Sharks

The Lightning (37-25-6) currently hold the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and visit San Jose on a four-game winning streak. The Sharks (16-45-7) will look to snap their five-game losing streak and halt Tampa Bay’s progress in the standings, which would be the best-case scenario for the Sabres.

Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers – 9 p.m. (MSG/MSG+, ESPN+ (out-of-market))

The Sabres (33-32-5) will visit the Oilers (41-21-4) after defeating Edmonton 3-2 in a dramatic shootout victory in Buffalo on March 9. The Sabres won four of their last six games while the Oilers have gone 3-0-1 since their loss in Buffalo. Buffalo could move within three points of the second wild card spot with a win and a Red Wings regulation loss to the Islanders.