Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

Stay tuned to our wild card race hub for the latest schedule, scores, and storylines as the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.

buf_wildcardrace_03212024_web
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Thursday, March 21

As the regular season is winding down, we are keeping an eye on the Eastern Conference wild card standings. Stay tuned to our wild card race hub for the latest schedule, scores, and storylines as the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.

TONIGHT'S SCHEDULE & WHO TO ROOT FOR

New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. (Stream on ESPN+)

  • Sabres fans should root for: New York Islanders

The Islanders (29-24-15) and Red Wings (35-28-6) will meet for the final time this season after splitting their first two matchups. New York trails Detroit by three points for the final wild card spot, with one game in hand. An Islanders regulation win over the Red Wings, who have lost eight of their last 10 games, and a Sabres victory over the Oilers, would bring Buffalo within three points of the second wild card spot while New York would sit one point out.

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils – 7 p.m. (Stream on ESPN+)

  • Sabres fans should root for: Winnipeg Jets

The Jets (44-19-5) enter their matchup with the Devils (33-32-4) on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 contests. New Jersey, who is coming off a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, trails Buffalo by one point in the wild card race, meaning the best-case scenario for the Sabres would be a Jets win in New Jersey.

Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks – 10:30 p.m. (Stream on ESPN+)

  • Sabres fans should root for: San Jose Sharks

The Lightning (37-25-6) currently hold the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and visit San Jose on a four-game winning streak. The Sharks (16-45-7) will look to snap their five-game losing streak and halt Tampa Bay’s progress in the standings, which would be the best-case scenario for the Sabres.

Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers – 9 p.m. (MSG/MSG+, ESPN+ (out-of-market))

The Sabres (33-32-5) will visit the Oilers (41-21-4) after defeating Edmonton 3-2 in a dramatic shootout victory in Buffalo on March 9. The Sabres won four of their last six games while the Oilers have gone 3-0-1 since their loss in Buffalo. Buffalo could move within three points of the second wild card spot with a win and a Red Wings regulation loss to the Islanders.

CURRENT WILD CARD PICTURE

buf_wildcardracestandings_03212024

SABRES REMAINING SCHEDULE

  • Sunday, March 24: Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 27: Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. | Tickets
  • *Friday, March 29: Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. | Tickets
  • Saturday, March 30: Buffalo vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. | Tickets
  • *Tuesday, April 2: Buffalo vs. Washington, 7 p.m. | Tickets
  • Friday, April 5: Buffalo vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. | Tickets
  • *Sunday, April 7: Buffalo at Detroit, 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 9: Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.
  • *Thursday, April 11: Buffalo vs. Washington, 7 p.m. | Tickets
  • Saturday, April 13: Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.
  • Monday, April 15: Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

* Indicates wild card race matchup

