Camp Notebook | Kesselring a seamless fit on and off the ice

When the Buffalo Sabres traded for Michael Kesselring in June, they got exactly what they’d been looking for in a defenseman: shoots right, shoots hard, contributes offensively, skates well and plays with a physical edge.
Kesselring has already flashed those abilities through a week-plus of training camp. Just as impressive, however, has been his seamless fit into the Sabres’ locker room and growing team culture.
The former sixth-round pick, who spent his first three NHL seasons with Arizona/Utah, arrived in Buffalo knowing a few Sabres players. He teamed up with Tage Thompson at this year’s IIHF World Championship and lived with the Thompson family before he and Josh Doan’s housing arrangements were in place. He knew Ryan McLeod from Bakersfield, the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, and Jason Zucker from the Coyotes.
“A few familiar faces, but all the guys have been great; obviously it’s a young group – I’m kind of right in that middle age with everybody, so it’s been easy,” said Kesselring, 25. “It’s been fun to get along with these guys.”
“Upbeat – he’s excited about getting going,” said head coach Lindy Ruff, sharing his early impressions of Kesselring. “I think his vibe is good.”