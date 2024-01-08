Sharpen Up | Sabres open 6-game homestand on win streak 

Everything Sabres fans need to know this week.

By Katelyn Kardaman
Happy Victory Monday, Sabres fans!

The Buffalo Sabres enter the week with wins in their last two games and a 2-0 record to open 2024 after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 on Saturday.

Buffalo is back home at KeyBank Center with plenty of opportunities to see your favorite team in action.

Here’s everything you need to know this week.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Sabres will play six consecutive home games over the next two weeks.

The homestand kicks off Tuesday against Seattle before Ottawa, Vancouver, San Jose, Chicago, and Tampa come to town.

Next Wednesday’s matchup against the Blackhawks will be broadcast nationally on TNT but exclusively on MSG within the Buffalo broadcast market.

The other five games will all be televised on MSG/MSG+.

See below for game details and tickets during the homestand.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Buffalo vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Thursday, Jan. 11: Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Saturday, Jan. 13: Buffalo vs. Vancouver, 4 p.m. | Tickets

Monday, Jan. 15: Buffalo vs. San Jose, 1 p.m. | Tickets

Wednesday, Jan. 17: Buffalo vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Saturday, Jan. 20: Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. | Tickets (Kids Takeover Day)

ALL-STAR RAS

Rasmus Dahlin was selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday as the NHL announced the first 32 players who will participate in the event, which will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The defenseman became the seventh player in Sabres history to be selected to three or more All-Star Games and the fifth to do so in three consecutive seasons, joining Rick Martin, Alexander Mogilny, Dominik Hasek, and Jack Eichel.

For more details on Dahlin’s selection, click here.

NHL ALL-STAR FAN VOTE

The final 12 players—eight skaters and four goalies—in the All-Star game will be determined by fan vote to complete the 44-player roster.

To cast your vote, visit sabres.com/vote, the NHL App, or X (formerly known as Twitter) through Thursday, Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

SABRES AT WORLD JUNIORS

Sabres prospects Noah Ostlund, Anton Wahlberg, and Jiri Kulich earned medals with their respective countries at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on Friday. Ostlund and Wahlberg took home silver medals with Sweden while Kulich secured bronze with Czechia.

Ostlund was named Sweden’s Player of the Game in the championship game against the United States, recording one assist, three shots, and 10 shot attempts in a 6-2 loss to the Americans.

Kulich, who was named to the tournament’s Media All-Star Team, led Czechia to an 8-5 comeback victory over Finland with two goals and two assists, including the primary assist on both the game-tying and game-winning goals to help secure the bronze medal.

The Sabres had four additional prospects participate in the World Juniors as forward Matt Savoie and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff represented Canada, defenseman Maxim Strbak suited up for Slovakia, and defenseman Norwin Panocha played for Germany.

For a recap of the tournament and each prospect, check out Friday’s Prospects Pipeline.

PROSPECT UPDATE: MATT SAVOIE

Following Canada’s early exit in the World Junior Championship, Savoie was traded from the Wenatchee Wild of the Western Hockey League to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Thursday.

The Wild received two first-round picks (2024, 2027), a 2026 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick, a 2027 fourth-round pick, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 eighth-round pick, for a total of seven picks from the Warriors in exchange for Savoie.

Savoie had recorded 24 points (11+13) and a plus-11 rating in 11 games for Wenatchee prior to the trade.

Moose Jaw hosts Victoria on Wednesday to open a three-game homestand.

