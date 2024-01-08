Sharpen Up | Sabres open 6-game homestand on win streak 

HOME SWEET HOME
The Sabres will play six consecutive home games over the next two weeks.
The homestand kicks off Tuesday against Seattle before Ottawa, Vancouver, San Jose, Chicago, and Tampa come to town.
Next Wednesday’s matchup against the Blackhawks will be broadcast nationally on TNT but exclusively on MSG within the Buffalo broadcast market.
The other five games will all be televised on MSG/MSG+.
See below for game details and tickets during the homestand.
Tuesday, Jan. 9: Buffalo vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. | Tickets
Thursday, Jan. 11: Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)
Saturday, Jan. 13: Buffalo vs. Vancouver, 4 p.m. | Tickets
Monday, Jan. 15: Buffalo vs. San Jose, 1 p.m. | Tickets
Wednesday, Jan. 17: Buffalo vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)
Saturday, Jan. 20: Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. | Tickets (Kids Takeover Day)