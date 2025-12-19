Sabres flip the switch in 2nd, surge past Flyers

After a game with a bit of everything – lead changes, timely special teams, injuries and more – the Buffalo Sabres emerged with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo has built its first four-game winning streak of the season to climb above .500 (15-14-4) for the first time since early November.

Back in action after flying back from Seattle and installing Jarmo Kekäläinen as general manager, the Sabres looked a step behind in the first period. The Flyers led 12-4 in shots, controlled play and tied the game 1-1 less than a minute after Jack Quinn’s early goal.

“Our puck decisions in that first period were poor, to say the least, put us in a lot of trouble,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “I’ll give them some credit: they stayed on top of us, didn’t give us a lot of ice.”

But late in the second period, after two unproductive Buffalo power plays and a go-ahead goal for Philadelphia, the Sabres’ offense finally flipped a switch.

First, Rasmus Dahlin intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and passed between his legs to Tage Thompson, who delayed before burying his 17th goal of the season – and extending his goal-scoring streak to five games. Dahlin’s efforts yielded his 300th career assist.