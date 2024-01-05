Ostlund, Wahlberg win silver at World Juniors; Kulich takes home bronze

Buffalo Sabres prospects Noah Ostlund and Anton Wahlberg earned silver medals with Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday while Jiri Kulich secured bronze with Czechia.

Sweden fell in the championship game as the United States scored three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 6-2 win to take home the gold.

Ostlund, who was named Sweden’s Player of the Game with one assist, three shots, and 10 shot attempts, helped set up Sweden’s second goal of the game to cut the deficit to 3-2 heading into the locker room at the second intermission.

Seamus Casey went to the box for the Americans, giving Sweden a power play with under a minute to go in the second. Ostlund passed to Axel Sandin Pellikka, who fed Jonathan Lekkerimaki at the point while Wahlberg was setting a screen in front to bring Sweden within one.