Sabres leadership reacts to GM change

Like any team when a decision-maker gets fired, the Buffalo Sabres recognize they’re somewhat culpable for Monday’s move, which saw Jarmo Kekäläinen replace Kevyn Adams as general manager.

The Sabres, though currently riding a three-game winning streak, have played .500 hockey (14-14-4) for two-plus months and sit six points out of a playoff spot. And Kekäläinen began Tuesday’s introductory press conference by demanding harder work and more consistent compete from his roster.

“Something that we don’t take lightly is that it’s on us,” Alex Tuch said after Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “We’re a big reason why a man lost his job. We weren’t getting the results that needed to happen, and we feel terrible about that. We need to be better in this locker room.”

Added coach Lindy Ruff: “I felt sad, felt like I let my GM down, that I didn’t get the job done.”

All that said, the Sabres are intrigued by the new guy at the helm, who was originally hired as a special advisor in May. The last few months have provided a runway for Kekäläinen to familiarize himself with the organization – and for the players and coaches to get to know the 59-year-old native of Tampere, Finland.

“Our coaches’ room has been open, he’s sat in there and we’ve spent a lot of time talking about players,” said Ruff, who values daily conversations with his GM; Kekäläinen, he feels, offers some fresh insight.

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about analytics, talking about different parts of the game. There was even a day that he shared some analytics on different defensemen in the league, compared to where our defensemen were. Numbers that I hadn’t even dug up that he dug up. … He’s a guy that’s always looking in different directions.”