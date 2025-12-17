Sabres leadership reacts to GM change

Thoughts on Kekäläinen from Wednesday’s practice; injury updates ahead of Thursday's game.

By Justin Alpert
Like any team when a decision-maker gets fired, the Buffalo Sabres recognize they’re somewhat culpable for Monday’s move, which saw Jarmo Kekäläinen replace Kevyn Adams as general manager.

The Sabres, though currently riding a three-game winning streak, have played .500 hockey (14-14-4) for two-plus months and sit six points out of a playoff spot. And Kekäläinen began Tuesday’s introductory press conference by demanding harder work and more consistent compete from his roster.

“Something that we don’t take lightly is that it’s on us,” Alex Tuch said after Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “We’re a big reason why a man lost his job. We weren’t getting the results that needed to happen, and we feel terrible about that. We need to be better in this locker room.”

Added coach Lindy Ruff: “I felt sad, felt like I let my GM down, that I didn’t get the job done.”

All that said, the Sabres are intrigued by the new guy at the helm, who was originally hired as a special advisor in May. The last few months have provided a runway for Kekäläinen to familiarize himself with the organization – and for the players and coaches to get to know the 59-year-old native of Tampere, Finland.

“Our coaches’ room has been open, he’s sat in there and we’ve spent a lot of time talking about players,” said Ruff, who values daily conversations with his GM; Kekäläinen, he feels, offers some fresh insight.

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about analytics, talking about different parts of the game. There was even a day that he shared some analytics on different defensemen in the league, compared to where our defensemen were. Numbers that I hadn’t even dug up that he dug up. … He’s a guy that’s always looking in different directions.”

Kekäläinen most recently spent 12 seasons as GM in Columbus. Below that, his resume includes scouting positions with Ottawa and St. Louis, five seasons as the Blues’ assistant GM and some work with the Finnish national team.

“I’m excited for him raising the standards,” said Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin.

“… You just need experience, and he’s got that. … I’ve heard he’s a really hardworking guy, he knows what he wants, he’s a confident guy and he’s not afraid to take chances.”

The Sabres have heard the outside noise: first about a potential front-office shakeup, and now about Kekäläinen’s plan to “evaluate everything” in the organization. But as is typical of this business, nothing can turn down the volume like on-ice results.

“I know I have a job to do: the job is to win hockey games,” Ruff said. “Had a discussion with Jarmo, and he just said, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing.’”

“It doesn’t change anything from our standpoint,” Tage Thompson said. “As far as the guys in this room, we still have the same obligation, the same responsibility, and that’s to go out and try to win games and come to the rink and get better every day.”

Keep reading to see the full media availabilities from Tuch, Dahlin and Thompson. First, here’s more from Wednesday’s practice.

Wednesday’s practice lines

Some notes:

  • Michael Kesselring (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday versus Philadelphia. He last played Nov. 15 in Detroit and has been limited to nine games this season.
  • The Sabres loaned Isak Rosen to Rochester (AHL) on Tuesday, opening a roster spot for Kesselring to be activated.
  • Alex Lyon occupied the starter’s net, suggesting he’ll make a third straight start Thursday. He went 3-1-0 with a .929 save percentage during the road trip.
  • Peyton Krebs missed practice due to illness, and his status for Thursday is unclear.
  • Jason Zucker (upper and lower) is expected to return after the Christmas break.
  • Check out the injuries and transactions page for full reports on these guys and more.

Tuch talks negotiations

Tuch doesn’t feel the GM change will have much bearing on his ongoing contract negotiations. He’s voiced his desire to stay in Buffalo, and Kekäläinen (like Adams) has expressed his intention to make that happen.

“If I’m not mistaken, I think Jarmo was in somewhat of the negotiations before, so he’s familiar with what was going on,” said Tuch, who’d become an unrestricted free agent July 1 if not extended before then. “Just going to let my agent handle it, and that’s it. I just stay out of it. I just worry about playing hockey, worry about that game tomorrow.”

“… Once I need to be filled in on anything, I’ll be filled in.”

Up next

The Sabres face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be exclusively streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu.

