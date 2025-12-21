Dahlin's highlight-reel goal, Lyon's timely saves extend Sabres' winning streak to 5 games

Alex Lyon was asked if he could identify any commonality from the Buffalo Sabres’ current winning streak after they extended it to five games at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The veteran netminder thought for a moment before answering.

“Belief, I think, probably goes a long way,” he said.

So does stellar play in goal, which the Sabres continued to receive from Lyon in their 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders. He made 32 saves – including an overtime breakaway stop on Mathew Barzal – then turned away four of five attempts in the shootout.

Lyon’s play has been among the recurring ingredients to Buffalo’s winning streak along with nightly goals from Tage Thompson, dominance at both ends from captain Rasmus Dahlin, contributions from Josh Norris, and a productive power play – all of which showed up against New York.

It’s all brought Buffalo within five points of both wild card spots in the Eastern Conference (occupied by Philadelphia and New Jersey) as well as third place in the Atlantic Division (Tampa Bay), with a chance to gain further ground against the Devils on Sunday.

Here’s a breakdown of the Sabres’ fifth straight win.

Dahlin’s highlight-reel goal

Dahlin produced one of the great plays of his career to date with the Sabres on the power play during the game’s opening minutes.

The Buffalo captain collected the puck behind his own net and began his breakout up the left side of the ice. He passed one defender on his way out of the zone, then carried the puck through three more Islanders upon crossing the offensive blue line. He finished the play by lifting a backhand shot past the glove of goaltender David Rittich.