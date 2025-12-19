Ziemer looks ahead to gold-medal chase at World Juniors

When Brodie Ziemer is scrolling through videos on social media, he often stops to watch the sequence of game-winning shootout goals 16-year NHL veteran T.J. Oshie scored in the 2014 Olympic Games against Russia.

Oshie’s memorable moment in Sochi and standout play on the right wing are reasons why Ziemer wears the No. 74 with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (NCAA). It also serves as a standard for the magic he hopes to create wearing a Team USA jersey – the same way his idol did – in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship later this month.

Ziemer already has a gold medal at the event after playing a key role for the United States at last year’s tournament, where his tenacious work ethic and timely offense made him a standout performer. He got a front-row seat to Teddy Stiga’s golden goal in the 2025 tournament as the United States went back-to-back for the first time ever.

It’s the type of goal kids recreate in their backyard rinks and Ziemer will have his chance to play hero about 30 miles from his hometown of Chaska, Minnesota, as World Juniors return to the State of Hockey.

“If you told me when I was a kid growing up that I'd have a chance to play in World Juniors and in Minnesota, I probably wouldn't even know how to react,” Ziemer said.

The tournament is back on U.S. soil for the first time since 2018, when Buffalo played host. The event will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 at Grand Casino Arena, home of the Minnesota Wild, and 3M Arena at Mariucci where Ziemer plays his collegiate home games for the University of Minnesota.

The 2024 third-round pick has shined with the Gophers this season, where his 12 goals already match his freshman season total. Ziemer has 19 points in total 19 games – including eight goals in his last seven games – giving him palpable buzz heading into the tournament.

The 19-year-old could have over 100 friends and family in attendance throughout World Juniors, with the United States’ first four games at Grand Casino Arena.

Ziemer was a regular attendant at Mariucci growing up, where he watched his childhood heroes like Nick Bjugstad and chanted “M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A,” donning the same iconic maroon and gold jersey he wears today. Those chants and jerseys will be traded in for cries of “U-S-A" and the classic red, white, and blue look.

“Anytime you get to skate out on the ice with that USA jersey on, it's kind of hard to explain,” Ziemer said. “It's like nothing else, really. There's just so much pride involved and getting to do it in my hometown too and have all my loved ones around to watch is crazy. I’m just super lucky.”

The U.S. has won three of the last five World Junior Championships, including last year’s tournament in Canada in front of an inherently hostile crowd. Playing into the opposing fans is something that has fed into the United States’ edge and it’s become a key dynamic in the last two gold medal runs. This year, however, they’ll have the backing of a home fanbase.

Ziemer knows the energy the Minnesota fans give. He played catalyst as a three-goal onslaught in the second period from the Gophers – including a power play tally from Ziemer – sent Mariucci into a frenzy and fueled a comeback win over a top-10 team in Penn State last month.

“It sounded like the roof was actually gonna come off,” he recalled.

Ziemer said playing in that environment is pivotal in establishing momentum and helping navigate the external noise that comes with chasing a three-peat.

"There's so much outside noise that goes on, especially during this tournament,” Ziemer said. “In Canada, you know how big of a tournament it is. At the end of the day, it was us versus the world and that's how we looked at it every single day. ... The crowd will be on our side this time, so you welcome that.”

Ziemer will be one of nine returnees from last year’s roster, including fellow Sabres prospect Adam Kleber and a group of NHL draft picks headlined by Cole Hutson (Washington), Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), and James Hagens (Boston).

Kleber also hails from Ziemer’s hometown of Chaska, where the two were peewee teammates. They shared a special embrace after winning gold at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa as “Free Bird” blared following last year’s championship.

“I got to make a memory with him when that happened, and it was super special,” Ziemer said. “I'm excited to see him again. He's been having a good year, so I’m happy he's on our team, and can't wait to get back with him.”

In fact, three consecutive 2024 Sabres draft picks could play for Team USA as Kleber, Ziemer and defenseman Luke Osburn – who were taken from the second to fourth round, respectively – are at training camp in Duluth, Minnesota until Dec. 24, when the full roster is expected to be announced.

Osburn has a chance to be a key newcomer alongside players like Ziemer’s collegiate teammate LJ Mooney, Will Horcoff and Kamil Bednarik. It’s a group that’s played together on the international stage with the U-17 and U-18 teams, where Ziemer was the captain in 2024.

Ziemer could be primed to wear a letter for the U.S. and said his leadership philosophy during World Juniors is about getting everyone to fully commit to their role. He’s also striving to ensure that everyone has the same goal of winning a historic third straight gold medal.

“Just getting the message across that it's up to us,” Ziemer said. “It's about the 25 guys in that room and it's up to us how we want to represent our country. We’ve got to buy in, everybody's got to fill their role and we’ve got to mesh. We only have a month to do it, so you got to buy in quick.”

Prospect Spotlight

David Bedkowski, D – Owen Sound Attack, OHL

Owen Sound captain David Bedkowski is a punishing defenseman at 6-foot-6, 220-pounds but has added more of an offensive element to his game this year.

The Sabres 2025 third-round selection has six points in his last six games, upping his season total to 16.

The blueliner has helped transport pucks effectively this year, which in turn, has helped power the OHL’s highest scoring offense into second place in the Midwest Division.

Scott Ratzlaff, G – Rochester Americans, AHL

Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff was recalled to Rochester from the Jacksonville Iceman (ECHL) on Dec. 12.

The 2023 fifth-round selection had a dominant stretch in the ECHL and posted a 2.99 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 12 games.

Ratzlaff was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in October and joins fellow goaltender prospects Devon Levi and Topias Leinonen in Rochester.

Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson, F – Karlskrona HK, HockeyEttan

It’s been a strong season for Swedish Sabres prospects with Isak Rosen, Noah Ostlund and USHL’s Melvin Novotny all having North American success. Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson adds to that list in Sweden’s third-division HockeyEttan.

Berndtsson – a 2022 seventh-round pick – played junior hockey for Frolunda HC J20, the same team that developed Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin.

Berndtsson has six goals, nine assists for 15 points in 20 games with Karlskrona HK, which has a league-leading 15-4-1 record.

Season Statistics - Skaters


Rochester Americans (AHL)

Games Played  

Goals 

Assists 

Points 

+/- 

Konsta Helenius, C

26

9

15

24

-2

Ryan Johnson, D

24

2

9

11

-4

Vsevolod Komarov, D

26

1

6

7

-3

Tyler Kopff, C

20

1

1

2

-2

Olivier Nadeau, RW

12

3

1

4

-4

Viktor Neuchev, LW

27

6

9

15

-2

Nikita Novikov, D

27

3

6

9

+9

Isak Rosen, RW

14

10

10

20

0

Anton Wahlberg, C

25

4

8

12

+10

 Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

GP  

G 

A 

P

+/- 

Simon-Pier Brunet, D (Victoriaville Tigres, QMJHL)  

28

1 

15 

16 

-10 

Noah Laberge, D (Newfoundland Regiment, QMJHL) 

30

5 

20 

25 

-3 

David Bedkowski, D (Owen Sound Attack, OHL)  

34

2 

14 

16 

+6 

Europe  

 GP

 G

 A

PTS 

+/- 

Prokhor Poltapov, F (CSKA Moskava, KHL) 

37

9

12 

21 

+1 

Linus Sjodin, F (Rogle BK, SHL) 

11

2 

2 

4 

+2 

Norwin Panocha, D (Eisbaren Berlin, DEL) 

27

0 

3 

3 

-3

Gustav Karlsson, F (Lindlovens IF, HockeyEttan) 

13

3

5

8

+13 

Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson, F (Karlskrona HK, HockeyEttan) 

20

6

9

15

+9 

NCAA 

 GP

PTS 

+/- 

Brodie Ziemer, F (Minnesota, Big Ten)  

19

12 

7 

19 

-3 

Luke Osburn, D (Wisconsin, Big Ten) 

12

2 

6 

8 

+2 

Jake Richard, F (UConn, Hockey East) 

17

4 

8 

12 

0 

Maxim Strbak, D (Michigan State, Big Ten) 

16

1 

6 

7 

+10 

Vasily Zelenov, F (Wisconsin, Big Ten)  

13

1 

7 

8 

+4 

Adam Kleber, D (Minnesota-Duluth, NCHC) 

20

2 

3 

5 

+15 

Patrick Geary, D (Michigan State, Big Ten) 

15

1 

3 

4 

+6 

Gavin McCarthy, D (Boston University, Hockey East) 

18

2 

8 

10  

+9 

USHL  

 GP

PTS 

+/- 

Melvin Novotny, F (Muskegon)  

25

14 

15 

29 

+20 

Ryan Rucinski, F (Youngstown) 

28

17 

19 

36 

0 

Matous Kucharcik, F (Youngstown)  

28

6 

5 

11 

+5 

Ashton Schultz, F (Chicago) 

17

8 

6 

14 

0 


Season Statistics - Goaltenders

 

Games played 

Record  

SV% 

GAA 

Devon Levi (Rochester Americans, AHL)

18

10-5-4

.906

2.81

Topias Leinonen (Rochester Americans, AHL)

7

3-3-0

.868

3.11

Scott Ratzlaff (Rochester Americans, AHL)

0

---

---

---

Yevgeni Prokhorov (Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk, MHL) 

17

11-3-0 

.940 

1.63 

Ryerson Leenders (Brantford, OHL) 

17

12-2-3 

.921 

2.27 

Samuel Meloche, (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL) 

25

16-8-1 

.895 

2.88 

