How to vote in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote

The 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote is now open as fans will have the opportunity to pick which 12 active and eligible NHL players (eight skaters and four goalies) will complete the 44-player 2024 NHL All-Star Roster.

The first 32 participants – one player per team – for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game were unveiled during the Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins game on ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports on Thursday. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was selected to represent the Buffalo Sabres in the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.

To cast your vote on the 12 remaining players, visit sabres.com/vote or X (formerly known as Twitter) during the voting window from Thursday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

How to vote

On Sabres.com:

Visit sabres.com/vote .

. Complete and submit up to 10 ballots every 24 hours.

Each player included on a submitted ballot will record one vote.

On X (formerly known as Twitter):