How to vote in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote

Voting is now open and continues through Jan. 11 until 11:59 p.m.

SSC-96_All-Star How to Vote Graphics_Web 1
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote is now open as fans will have the opportunity to pick which 12 active and eligible NHL players (eight skaters and four goalies) will complete the 44-player 2024 NHL All-Star Roster.

The first 32 participants – one player per team – for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game were unveiled during the Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins game on ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports on Thursday. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was selected to represent the Buffalo Sabres in the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.

To cast your vote on the 12 remaining players, visit sabres.com/vote or X (formerly known as Twitter) during the voting window from Thursday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

How to vote

On Sabres.com:

  • Visit sabres.com/vote.
  • Complete and submit up to 10 ballots every 24 hours.
  • Each player included on a submitted ballot will record one vote.

On X (formerly known as Twitter):

  • All accurately formatted posts will record one vote for each player listed.
  • Tweet must include complete hashtag “#NHLAllStarVote” followed by either:
    • Full player name with or without a space (i.e., #NHLAllStarVote Jeff Skinner or JeffSkinner)
    • Player #firstandlastname (i.e., #NHLAllStarVote #JeffSkinner)
    • Player twitter handle (i.e., #NHLALLStarVote @JeffSkinner)
  • On Jan. 10 between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., X votes cast via retweet will count as double. Standalone tweets, reply tweets, and quote tweets as well as all votes cast on sabres.com/vote will continue to count as one vote.

