At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Islanders 2 (SO)

Watch the highlights from Buffalo's thrilling shootout win.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Josh Norris scored the shootout winner after some late-game drama; New York tied it on a power play with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, then neither team capitalized on their chances in an action-packed overtime period.

Buffalo is now two games above .500 (16-14-4) for the first time this season.

Rasmus Dahlin scored his fourth goal of the season and Tage Thompson his 18th.

Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to six games. There have been only four goal-scoring streaks of six or more games leaguewide this season, and two belong to him.

Alex Lyon made his fourth straight start in net and stopped 32 of 34 shots, including five in overtime. He stopped four of five shootout attempts.

Defenseman Conor Timmins missed his first game with a broken leg – he’s expected to be out 6-8 weeks – so Zach Metsa entered the lineup for the first time since Oct. 25. Metsa skated 14:05 with one shot on goal.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

NYI 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 1:47 (PP) – Rasmus Dahlin (4) from Alex Lyon (1)

Rasmus Dahlin goes coast-to-coast

NYI 0, BUF 2 | Period 2, 8:55 – Tage Thompson (18) from Josh Doan (14) and Peyton Krebs (10)

Tage Thompson extends his goal streak to 6 games

NYI 1, BUF 2 | Period 2, 19:37 – Mathew Barzal (10) from Anders Lee (14) and Simon Holmstrom (8)

NYI 2, BUF 2 | Period 3, 19:31 (PP) – Emil Heineman (12) from Mathew Barzal (19) and Matthew Schaefer (15)

NYI 2, BUF 3 | Shootout Rd. 5 – Josh Norris

Norris goal waved off

Josh Norris appeared to extend Buffalo’s early lead to 2-0 with a one-timer on the power play. But the officials immediately waved it off, stating that Zach Benson had interfered with Islanders goalie David Rittich. The Sabres didn't challenge. Take a look:

Zach Benson's goaltender interference to take Josh Norris' goal off the board

Game photos

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Islanders 2 (SO)

Up next

The Sabres fly to New Jersey to face the Devils on Sunday at 7 p.m. MSG’s pregame coverage will begin at 6:30.

News Feed

What we learned from Jarmo Kekäläinen's sit-down with Dan Dunleavy

Karmanos relieved of duties as associate general manager

Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Kozak out, Rosen recalled, Timmins on IR

Ziemer looks ahead to gold-medal chase at World Juniors

Sabres flip the switch in 2nd, surge past Flyers

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 3

Sabres vs. Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres leadership reacts to GM change

Sabres’ Kekäläinen enters GM role demanding work ethic and compete

Jarmo Kekäläinen hired as general manager, Kevyn Adams relieved of duties

‘That’s just what good teams do’ | Sabres defend another 3rd-period lead, return home at .500

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kraken 1

Sabres at Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With Ostlund rejoining Sabres, a look at his season to date

For these Sabres, long road trip includes a bit of home

Hungry for a win, Sabres eat 26 pucks to beat Canucks

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Canucks 2