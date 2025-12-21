At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Islanders 2 (SO)

The Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Josh Norris scored the shootout winner after some late-game drama; New York tied it on a power play with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, then neither team capitalized on their chances in an action-packed overtime period.

Buffalo is now two games above .500 (16-14-4) for the first time this season.

Rasmus Dahlin scored his fourth goal of the season and Tage Thompson his 18th.

Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to six games. There have been only four goal-scoring streaks of six or more games leaguewide this season, and two belong to him.

Alex Lyon made his fourth straight start in net and stopped 32 of 34 shots, including five in overtime. He stopped four of five shootout attempts.

Defenseman Conor Timmins missed his first game with a broken leg – he’s expected to be out 6-8 weeks – so Zach Metsa entered the lineup for the first time since Oct. 25. Metsa skated 14:05 with one shot on goal.