Sabres vs. Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With new hands steering their hockey operations department, the Buffalo Sabres return home to host the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

It will be the Sabres’ first game since Monday’s front-office shakeup, which saw Jarmo Kekäläinen replace Kevyn Adams as general manager.

Kekäläinen said he firmly believes the playoffs remain within reach for this season, and that consistency in competitiveness will be the focus to get there.

“I think that the competitiveness, the relentless work ethic that you have, whether it’s on the ice, for practice or in the gym, that’s the talent that we need to focus on,” he said.

“There’s been games this year where we looked like it was going to be easy, and then we lost because we got outworked. That’s unacceptable, and that’s going to be something that we’re going to focus on every day here.”

Kekäläinen relayed that same message to players on Tuesday.

“He’s really driving home the idea that we are character first in this room, and we’re all about competing and all about the hard work that it takes to win,” Alex Tuch said.

With that message in mind, the Sabres have a chance to check several boxes against the Flyers. A win would extend their winning streak to four games, push their season point percentage over .500, and make up ground on another Eastern Conference contender.

Buffalo is returning home following a 12-day, six-game road trip in which it went 3-3-0 – having lost the first three games before rattling off its current three-game winning streak. That trip started with a 5-2 loss in Philadelphia, a game that saw the Flyers score three first-period goals in a span of just 59 seconds.

The puck drops tonight at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.