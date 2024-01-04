Dahlin selected to 3rd consecutive NHL All-Star Game

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game for the third straight year, the league announced Thursday.

Dahlin is tied for first among NHL defensemen with 10 goals and tied for ninth with 29 points. His average ice time (25:04) ranks eighth among all NHL players.

The NHL announced the first 32 players selected to the All-Star Game, with an additional 12 players (eight skaters, four goalies) to be selected through a fan vote. Voting will open Thursday night and run through Jan. 11 via Sabres.com/Vote, the NHL App, and X (formerly Twitter).

Players selected to the All-Star Game will be split into four teams of 11 players (nine skaters and two goalies) during the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Feb. 1. The event will air on ESPN2.

Dahlin becomes the seventh player in Sabres history to earn selection to three or more All-Star Games and the fifth to do so in three consecutive seasons, joining Rick Martin, Alexander Mogilny, Dominik Hasek, and Jack Eichel.

The 23-year-old currently ranks fourth in franchise history with four career points scored in All-Star Games, behind Eichel (8), Martin (7), and Daniel Briere (5).

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 3.