Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Following a 12-day, six-game road trip that consisted of mostly Western Conference opponents, the Sabres returned home on Thursday and made up ground in the standings with a 5-3 victory over an Eastern Conference rival in the Philadelphia Flyers.
The game on Saturday presents a similar opportunity. The Islanders occupy the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 41 points – seven ahead of the Sabres, who have two games in hand.
Tage Thompson has helped fuel the winning streak, having scored a goal in each of the last five games. He’ll notch his second six-game goal-scoring streak of the season if he scores tonight, having previously done so from Nov. 13 to 23.
The puck drops at 5 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.