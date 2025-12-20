Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Lineup notes

The Sabres will be without defenseman Conor Timmins, who sustained a broken leg late in Thursday’s game against the Flyers and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Timmins’ absence coincides with the return of another big, right-shot defenseman in Michael Kesselring, who rejoined the lineup against the Flyers after missing the previous 14 games with a lower-body injury. Kesselring could be counted on to fill the void on the penalty kill, where Timmins was among the league leaders in shorthanded blocked shots.

Look for either Jacob Bryson or Zach Metsa to join the lineup on defense with Timmins out. Bryson, a left shot, had played 14 straight games prior to being scratched against the Flyers. But Ruff acknowledged he may turn to Metsa – like Timmins, a right shot – to create balance on the defense corps.

Metsa has played four NHL games this season, the most recent of which came on Oct. 25.

“I’ve always said, I like the lefty-righty combos better for breaking pucks out and even getting pucks in the offensive zone that are coming up the (boards),” Ruff said.

“… Metsa’s played well when he’s been in. I know he hasn’t been in for a while, but he’s worked extremely hard. If we have him in tomorrow, I’d expect him to play well.”

The Sabres also have a question at forward, with Tyson Kozak nursing an upper-body injury. Kozak missed practice on Friday but will skate Saturday morning before the team makes a decision on his status for the game, Ruff said.

Alex Lyon manned the home net at practice on Friday, an indication that he could make his fourth straight start in goal.