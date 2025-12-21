Sabres at Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

NEWARK, N.J. – At times during this five-game winning streak, individual efforts have lifted the Buffalo Sabres to special moments. Like Josh Doan's between-the-legs move in Edmonton, or Rasmus Dahlin’s end-to-end rush goal in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the New York Islanders.
Overall, though, it’s taken the entire team to spark and maintain this December surge. The Sabres will look to keep riding that momentum as they take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Prudential Center.
Atop the lineup, Tage Thompson has scored in six straight games and Dahlin has been exerting his will with 10 points (3+7) during a seven-game point streak.