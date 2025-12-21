Sabres at Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Josh Norris scored Saturday’s shootout winner and has been as advertised with nine points in six games, plus a goal wiped out due to goaltender interference. He’s been crucial to the power play’s recent surge, too.

Even defenseman Zach Metsa, stepping into the lineup Saturday for his first game action at any level in two weeks, played 14 solid minutes on a pair with Bowen Byram as he replaced the injured Conor Timmins.

“Throughout the whole lineup, everybody’s doing their job and working really hard for each other,” Dahlin said. “We play a mature game, and we play to win.”

Goaltender Alex Lyon has done his part with a .922 save percentage in the five wins, but the responsible play in front of him has been just as noticeable, especially as the Sabres have led for all but 30 seconds (total) in those five third periods.

“Some of the decision-making as we enter the zone has been a big deal; we’re not fueling the other team’s offense by making high-risk plays,” coach Lindy Ruff said postgame Saturday. “… We’ve played a lot of tight games, and I think we’re getting rewarded for playing the right way.”

Here’s what you need to know before Sunday’s puck drop.