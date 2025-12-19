At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 3

The Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

It was a milestone for coach Lindy Ruff, who passed Barry Trotz for sole possession of fourth in NHL history with 915 career coaching wins. It was also Buffalo’s first game under general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen, who was appointed to the position Monday.

The Sabres moved above .500 for the second time this season at 15-14-4.

Tage Thompson scored to erase a 2-1 deficit in the second period and extend his goal-scoring streak to five games. Rasmus Dahlin earned his 300th career assist on the play, becoming the second defenseman in franchise history to hit the mark.

Jack Quinn, Noah Ostlund, Josh Norris and Ryan McLeod also scored goals while Zach Benson and Mattias Samuelsson each had two assists. Alex Lyon made 24 saves to earn his fourth straight victory.

Michael Kesselring returned to the lineup on defense after missing the last 14 games with a lower-body injury. The Sabres lost forward Tyson Kozak and defenseman Conor Timmins, meanwhile, to injuries during the game.