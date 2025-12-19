At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 3

Watch the highlights from Buffalo's 4th straight win.

20251218 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

It was a milestone for coach Lindy Ruff, who passed Barry Trotz for sole possession of fourth in NHL history with 915 career coaching wins. It was also Buffalo’s first game under general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen, who was appointed to the position Monday.

The Sabres moved above .500 for the second time this season at 15-14-4.

Tage Thompson scored to erase a 2-1 deficit in the second period and extend his goal-scoring streak to five games. Rasmus Dahlin earned his 300th career assist on the play, becoming the second defenseman in franchise history to hit the mark.

Jack Quinn, Noah Ostlund, Josh Norris and Ryan McLeod also scored goals while Zach Benson and Mattias Samuelsson each had two assists. Alex Lyon made 24 saves to earn his fourth straight victory.

Michael Kesselring returned to the lineup on defense after missing the last 14 games with a lower-body injury. The Sabres lost forward Tyson Kozak and defenseman Conor Timmins, meanwhile, to injuries during the game.

Statistics

20251218 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

PHI 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 7:40 – Jack Quinn (7) from Mattias Samuelsson (8) and Zach Benson (12)

Jack Quinn opens the scoring

PHI 1, BUF 1 | Period 1, 8:38 – Noah Cates (8) from Bobby Brink (7)

PHI 2, BUF 1 | Period 2, 11:01 – Cam York (2) from Trevor Zegras (20) and Bobby Brink (8)

PHI 2, BUF 2 | Period 2, 16:54 – Tage Thompson (17) from Rasmus Dahlin (23) and

Tage Thompson scores his 17th of the season

PHI 2, BUF 3 | Period 2, 19:30 – Noah Ostlund (5) from Owen Power (6) and Alex Tuch (18)

Noah Ostlund gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

PHI 2, BUF 4 | Period 3, 10:20 (PP) – Josh Norris (3) from Zach Benson (13)

Josh Norris makes it 4-2 Sabres

PHI 3, BUF 4 | Period 3, 14:28 – Travis Konecny (10) from Jamie Drysdale (12) and Emil Andrae (8)

PHI 3, BUF 5 | Period 3, 19:52 (EN) – Ryan McLeod (6) from Mattias Samuelsson (9)

McLeod seals the Sabres win with an empty netter

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Flyers 3

Up next

The Sabres host the New York Islanders on Saturday. It will be Home for the Holidays Night, with the first 7,500 fans in attendance receiving a commemorative holiday sweater ornament.

Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 5.

