Dahlin on All-Star selection: 'It means a lot'

This season has seen Dahlin continue to climb the franchise record books, having surpassed Alexei Zhitnik for fourth among defensemen in Sabres history with 57 career goals. He is the fourth defenseman in franchise history to reach double-digit goal totals in three straight seasons.

But for all his offensive prowess, coaches and teammates cite Dahlin’s leadership as a quality that sets him apart more and more as he continues his career.

“He’s obviously a tremendous leader for us,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He’s (an) extremely competitive, competitive guy. Very hard on himself. Internal drive is something that leaders have and teams need. Other guys would be good to follow his way. So, he’s a very deserved All-Star.”

Dahlin’s competitive nature has been well-documented. His fiery attitude sets the tone in practice drills and spills into off-ice activities, such as when he and Casey Mittelstadt had a running competition last season to one up each other for the high score in the KeyBank Center shooting room.

Zach Benson, Buffalo’s 18-year-old rookie who has lived with Dahlin this season, said the competitiveness even comes out in basement ping-pong games.

“He’s a great leader on and off the ice,” Benson said. “A super competitive guy. Just his habits off the ice, you realize how much work he puts in behind the scenes. That really shows on the ice when he gets out there. He’s so dynamic.

“He leads with his talent on the ice and then obviously with his voice on the bench, just always wanting to get the next one and always wanting to win. He’s been super beneficial for me as a young guy early on in my career.”

While Dahlin has long led by example – a determining factor in him being recognized as an alternate captain since the start of last season – his voice has grown as his career has progressed.

“He’s always been an incredibly hard worker and led by example in that way,” Mittelstadt said. “But I think especially this year he’s really stepped up vocally and he’s learning when to say the right thing at the right time.

“… I don’t think there’s another defenseman in the league that we’d trade him for, to be honest. We’re incredibly lucky to have him, and he’s a great friend and a great person.”

Here’s more from practice in Pittsburgh on Friday.

1. The Sabres skated without forwards Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway, both of whom missed practice due to an illness. Granato said there was a concern that neither forward would be able to play in Montreal, but both gutted it out and contributed to the win.

Tuch had two assists while Greenway led Sabres forwards with 18:39 of ice time.

“To go into that game last night and potentially miss those two guys would not have been fun,” Granato said. “So, they did one hell of a job for us and the hope is they’re getting better and stronger.”