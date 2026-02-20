Back at practice, Sabres’ Luukkonen talks ‘silver lining’ of missing Olympics

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shouldn’t have been practicing with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at LECOM Harborcenter.

Rather, he should have been overseas at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for Finland’s Olympic semifinal matchup versus Canada, a 3-2 loss decided in the final minute, and then Saturday's bronze medal game.

But after a lunging attempt at a first-period save in Toronto last month, Luukkonen, with a lower-body injury, realized he wouldn’t be making his well-earned trip to Milano Cortina 2026. Colten Ellis replaced him a few minutes later in that game, a 7-4 Sabres win, and Boston’s Joonas Korpisalo replaced him on Team Finland.

“It was kind of devastating to know that you can’t make it. It’s something that’s been back of my mind for a long time,” Luukkonen said of The Winter Olympics.

“The couple days after that were pretty miserable for me, to know that I’m gonna miss it, but the silver lining is that I’ve [had] time to rehab and be back when we start playing, hopefully.”