If you can’t do the drill correctly, you’re going to skate.

That was the gist of coach Lindy Ruff’s full-volume outburst midway through Saturday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

Two months into the regular season, the 11-11-4 Sabres aren’t where they want or expected to be. They’re coming off Friday’s game against Pittsburgh that followed a familiar script: play well early, miss some scoring opportunities, allow some quick goals and lose in lopsided fashion on home ice.

With that in mind, plus a three-day layoff before Tuesday’s game in Edmonton, Ruff and the coaching staff let their guys hear it during a lengthy, high-intensity practice.

“Yeah, I think everyone knew that was coming,” said alternate captain Tage Thompson. “Just not a great performance by us, and if we’re gonna perform that way, then we’re gonna make up for it in practice. Getting back to things that win you hockey games – that’s all that was today.”

“I think moving forward, we became a team today,” added captain Rasmus Dahlin. “I think this one was good for us as players. We came together.”

The drill that had Ruff yelling was fairly straightforward: rush up ice, dump the puck in, get to work on the forecheck. Much of the hour-long skate, in fact, was centered around competing harder and winning more puck battles, areas that have been lacking at times for this 2026-27 team.

At one point, after the Sabres botched that particular drill and were forced to skate sprints as a result, Dahlin angrily smashed his stick against the glass four or five times.

“I thought our guys wrapped their arms around it, they embraced it. It was all out, all morning,” Ruff said. “The compete was on, and I thought it was coming from our top guys. Ras’s emotion, I loved the emotion.

“… They’ve never failed when it comes to being involved in a tough practice. We’ve got a group that – you look at the compete from our top guys: Every guy set an example for the guys around them, and I think that’s really important.”