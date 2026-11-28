The Buffalo Sabres lost 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at KeyBank Center.
Buffalo (11-11-4) took two separate leads early and had the building buzzing, but Pittsburgh took control with three goals in a 3:55 span between the first and second periods.
“Our D-zone coverage wasn’t good enough today. I think that’s what hurt us the most,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin, who scored his sixth goal in the loss. “We weren’t strong in our own end. You can’t win games playing like that.”
“You might have a group that sometimes thinks, ‘Boy, we’ve just scored, we can go get another one, maybe if we break this up, we can go the other way,’” added Lindy Ruff. “We have to defend first.”
Just as Dahlin scored 16 seconds into Wednesday’s game against New York, Jiri Kulich needed just 31 seconds to seize the momentum in this one. Kulich banked a pass off the boards around Sidney Crosby to launch an odd-man rush, then he buried Dahlin’s perfect centering feed for his fifth goal in the last six games.