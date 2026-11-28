The Penguins tied it, then Dahlin put Buffalo ahead again with a power-play goal. But Kris Letang’s 4-on-4 goal right before the first intermission started a string of three quick Pittsburgh goals, putting the Sabres down 4-2 and chasing goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the game.

“I hate pulling the goaltender, to be honest,” Ruff said. “After 10 minutes, we weren’t a good team. Was hoping that could just give us maybe a little bit of life. A couple of unfortunate ones, maybe a screened one went in; obviously, we needed a save, the way we were playing. We were just looking for some little spark.”

Josh Norris gave the Sabres that spark midway through the second, settling a rebound off the end boards and scoring to make it 4-3, but Pittsburgh restored its two-goal lead with another late-period goal. Alex Lyon, who entered in relief for Luukkonen, ultimately stopped 17 of 18 shots.

Buffalo struggled to generate offense as it chased things in the third period, managing just five shots – with a handful of offsides and icings – before Evgeni Malkin sealed it with an empty netter. Both Ruff and Dahlin pointed out how disconnected things were for much of the night, with skating and puck support among the Sabres’ shortcomings.

Friday marked a setback after Buffalo had won three of its last four, playing some of its best hockey of the season in the process. Last year’s Sabres, too, were 11-11-4 at one point, but this year’s group knows they can’t just sit back and expect a similar hot streak.

“We’re kind of still forging our identity here,” Lyon said, “and I do think that we’re taking steps in the right direction – obviously, tonight (was) maybe not quite as indicative of that – but we just have to continue to grind.”