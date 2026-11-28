Jiri Kulich stayed hot and gave the Buffalo Sabres a lead in the opening minute, but the Pittsburgh Penguins battled back to earn a 6-3 win at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before the Penguins scored twice in 70 seconds of game time – one goal with 39.3 seconds remaining in the first period, then another in the opening minute of the second – to gain a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who’d won five of his last six starts entering the night, was pulled after allowing four goals on 10 shots. Alex Lyon stopped 16 of 17 shots in relief.

Kulich scored in the opening minute to extend his career-best goal streak to four games. Rasmus Dahlin and Josh Norris also scored goals for the Sabres.

Buffalo was without two key forwards in Zach Benson and Noah Östlund, both of whom sustained injuries during Wednesday’s win over the Rangers. In their place, Justin Danforth was activated off of injured reserve for his first game since Oct. 17 and Conor Sheary was recalled from Rochester.