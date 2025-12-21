Sabres hire Bergevin as associate GM, Flynn as assistant GM

Buffalo Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen announced two additions to the team’s hockey operations department on Sunday, adding Marc Bergevin as associate general manager and Josh Flynn as assistant general manager.

“Both Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn bring a wealth of unique experience and perspective, and I am excited to add them to the Buffalo Sabres organization,” Kekäläinen said. “Adding both to an already strong group adds versatility and helps us continue to build a well-rounded hockey operations staff. Marc has firsthand experience as an NHL general manager and a track record as a strong talent evaluator at the highest level. His insight will be invaluable as we continue to identify and develop talent throughout the organization.

“Josh’s strength lies within salary cap management, analytics, contract negotiations, and scouting. Having worked alongside him in Columbus for many years, I know that his attention to detail and nuanced understanding of league processes will help to enhance how we support our broader organization.”

Bergevin, 60, joins the Sabres after spending parts of five seasons as a senior advisor with the Los Angeles Kings. He previously served as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens from 2012 to 2021, guiding the franchise to six playoff appearances and a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. Bergevin will assist Kekäläinen in all aspects of the front office.

Bergevin’s notable acquisitions with the Canadiens included trades for the franchise’s last two captains, acquiring Shea Weber in a blockbuster with Nashville in 2016 and adding Nick Suzuki from Vegas as part of a package for Max Pacioretty in 2018.

Bergevin’s front-office career began with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won a Stanley Cup as director of player personnel in 2010. His Blackhawks tenure also included time spent as a scout (2005 to 2008), assistant coach (2008-09) and assistant general manager (2011-12).

Flynn, 43, joins the Sabres after previously working alongside Kekäläinen with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he served as director of hockey administration from 2013 to 2018 and has since served as assistant general manager.

The moves mark the first two front-office additions of Kekäläinen’s tenure following his appointment to general manager on Dec. 15.