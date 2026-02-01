Sabres' win streak snapped with tight loss to Canadiens

Given how the two teams have been jostling in the standings in recent weeks, perhaps it was fitting that the season series finale between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens came down to mere inches.
The Canadiens trailed after 40 minutes, but a pair of third-period goals from Cole Caufield (along with a late empty netter) propelled them to a 4-2 win at KeyBank Center, snapping the Sabres’ winning streak at five games.
The Sabres generated 19 scoring chances in the third period as they pushed for the tying goal, including a late Tage Thompson shot that hit the crossbar.
“A matter of inches,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said when asked the difference in the game.
The Sabres and Canadiens split their four-game season series with two wins apiece. The Sabres had beaten their division rival twice this month, which helped close what was once a sizeable gap in the Atlantic Division standings.
Montreal reclaimed third place in the division with the win on Saturday, two points ahead of Buffalo (which fell into the first wild card spot). Buffalo has a game in hand.
“That was a really good, competitive game, Ruff said. “They had a few pockets of good shifts there in the third period that got us on our heels a little bit. I thought we recovered from that. I thought we had a great push in the second period. But we just didn’t quite make them pay for some of the mistakes.”