Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres play their final game before the holiday break against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, a matchup between two red-hot Atlantic Division rivals vying to climb their way into the playoff picture.

The Sabres have won six straight games, their longest winning streak since December of 2022. The run has them three games above .500 for the first time this season and just three points back from New Jersey for the second wild card spot.

Ottawa, meanwhile, enters the night on a four-game winning streak, two points ahead of Buffalo in the standings.

Add in a return to Ottawa for Josh Norris, who is playing his first game at Canadian Tire Centre since being acquired by the Sabres at last year’s deadline, and the stage is set for a meaningful matchup to carry us through the holidays.

After tonight, the Sabres will break for three days before returning home to KeyBank Center to host the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.