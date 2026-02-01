At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

Highlights from a back-and-forth battle with Montreal.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo led 2-1 through two periods, but Montreal’s Cole Caufield scored twice in the third to snap the Sabres’ five-game winning streak. This is just Buffalo's second loss (24-2-0) of the season when leading after 40 minutes.

Alex Lyon started again in net for the Sabres and made 27 saves on 30 shots. This was his first loss since Black Friday, snapping a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

Owen Power snapped a 24-game goal drought with his fourth of the season for Buffalo. Noah Ostlund scored the other Sabres goal.

The Sabres are now two points behind the Canadiens and in the first Eastern Conference wild card spot. Both teams won two games in the season series.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

MTL 1, BUF 0 | Period 1, 11:20 (PP) – Juraj Slafkovsky (21) from Nick Suzuki (45) and Cole Caufield (25)

MTL 1, BUF 1 | Period 2, 7:36 – Owen Power (4) from Tage Thompson (28) and Rasmus Dahlin (33)

Owen Power ties the game at 1-1

MTL 1, BUF 2 | Period 2, 18:57 (PP) – Noah Ostlund (10) from Alex Tuch (25) and Ryan McLeod (27)

Noah Ostlund gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

MTL 2, BUF 2 | Period 3, 4:14 – Cole Caufield (31) from Noah Dobson (24) and Lane Hutson (47)

MTL 3, BUF 2 | Period 3, 10:13 – Cole Caufield (32) from Nick Suzuki (46) and Kirby Dach (4)

MTL 4, BUF 2 | Period 3, 19:13 (EN) – Oliver Kapanen (17) (unassisted)

Game photos

Full highlights

FINAL | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

Up next

The Sabres make their first of two February trips to Florida, facing the Panthers on Monday and the Lightning on Tuesday.

Monday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

