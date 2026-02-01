At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo led 2-1 through two periods, but Montreal’s Cole Caufield scored twice in the third to snap the Sabres’ five-game winning streak. This is just Buffalo's second loss (24-2-0) of the season when leading after 40 minutes.

Alex Lyon started again in net for the Sabres and made 27 saves on 30 shots. This was his first loss since Black Friday, snapping a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

Owen Power snapped a 24-game goal drought with his fourth of the season for Buffalo. Noah Ostlund scored the other Sabres goal.

The Sabres are now two points behind the Canadiens and in the first Eastern Conference wild card spot. Both teams won two games in the season series.