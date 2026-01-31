Sabres announce $30,000 donation to Family Justice Center of Erie County

The Buffalo Sabres are donating $30,000 to the Family Justice Center of Erie County in support of its mission to help victims of domestic abuse in Western New York.

The donation was made possible through the generous support of Sabres wives, players, coaches, executives, and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The donation was presented at KeyBank Center on Saturday by a group including Sabres coach Lindy Ruff and his wife, Gaye; Laura Forton (wife of assistant general manager Jerry Forton); and Annie Malenstyn (wife of Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn).

“The work being done by the Family Justice Center reflects what it means to make a positive impact in our community,” said Lindy Ruff. “We’re proud to support their commitment to helping individuals in situations involving abuse find support and understanding.”

“Lindy and I, along with Jerry and Laura Forton, have a tremendous amount of appreciation for the dedication shown by those at the Family Justice Center,” said Gaye Ruff. “They work to provide a safe and supportive place for all those going through domestic abuse. We want everyone to know that that life saving help is only one mile away from KeyBank Center. It is our hope that we can all work together to bring awareness to and to take a stand against domestic violence. Everyone matters and no one should have to navigate those challenges alone!”

The Sabres previously made a donation to the Family Justice Center in 2025, which was also spearheaded by the Ruff and Forton families along with wives of Sabres players.

“My wife Laura and I have seen firsthand the tireless work being done by the Family Justice Center over the years. Their efforts truly save lives and are making meaningful progress toward breaking the cycle of abuse,” said Jerry Forton. “The impact they have made in our community is profound and witnessing that influence has been an emotional reminder of just how important their work truly is. It is imperative that people are aware that any level of financial and public support we can provide goes a long way in helping them continue to make a difference.”

Learn more about the Family Justice Center here.

