Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and notable prospects

The Buffalo Sabres return to the ice on Saturday to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in their second game of the Prospects Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Sabres prospects dropped their first game of the event on Friday, a 4-2 loss to New Jersey. It was a promising start, however, for 2025 first-round pick Radim Mrtka, who scored a goal and delivered multiple big hits while impressing Rochester coach Michael Leone with his skating.

“You could argue he was the best player out there,” Leone said.

Read more about Mrtka’s game in our recap from Friday.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is slated for 7 p.m., and tickets are available here.

Saturday is also Sabres Fan Fest, with on-stage programming, appearances from the NHL roster and more set to take place at KeyBank Center throughout the day leading up to the game against the Blue Jackets.

Here’s what you need to know before tonight’s game.