‘Just a dream’ | Mrtka steals the show in Prospects Challenge debut 

Laberge looked similarly comfortable with his new organization. He seemed to possess the puck all night, a part of his game he takes pride in, and that possession paid off on the opening tally.

The 18-year-old Quebec native, after two productive seasons with the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan, will be staying in the league and playing for the Newfoundland Regiment during their inaugural season. The Prospects Challenge, in both competition and nerves, is a step up from the Quebec junior league.

“Before the game is probably the most nervous I was in my life,” Laberge said. “I went [to see] the game yesterday [between Columbus] and New Jersey, and it was just amazing to see how fast it is. I was just excited to play tonight, and it was probably one of the best games of my life I’ve ever played.

“I found that I can’t do all the things that I can do in my league, so I was trying to do the simple plays and just trying to get the hang of it. I think, while the game was going, I picked it up and was getting better and better.”

Later, in the third period, Mrtka one-upped his earlier hit with an open-ice blow inside the offensive blue line during a Buffalo power play. He spoke this summer about incorporating more physicality into his game; if Friday is any indication, he’s already got a solid foundation in that department – along with his other attributes.

“I’ll have to watch the game back, but you could argue he was the best player out there,” Rochester Americans and Prospects Challenge head coach Michael Leone said of Mrtka.

“He was really good. Really good poise for a young defenseman, plays really hard, moves the puck well. (I) probably didn’t realize how good he could move; his lateral movement at the blue line is really good. He just makes good decisions with the puck.”

Like Laberge, Mrtka soaked in the moment as he suited up for his first game action as a Buffalo Sabre.

“It was amazing,” Mrtka said. “Just a dream.”

