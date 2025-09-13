‘Just a dream’ | Mrtka steals the show in Prospects Challenge debut 

The Sabres’ 2025 draft class highlighted a 4-2 loss to New Jersey.

20250912 Mrtka
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Radim Mrtka was always going to be a focal point of the 2025 Prospects Challenge. The Buffalo Sabres’ 18-year-old defenseman stands out in a crowd, due to both his draft status – taken ninth overall this June – and his 6-foot-6 frame.

On Friday at LECOM Harborcenter, in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils’ prospects, Mrtka proved that he sure knows how to make an introduction.

As a starter, Mrtka delivered a crunching check into the corner boards during the opening shift. A couple minutes later, he flashed his offensive blue-line abilities with an opportunity on the second power-play unit.

Then, just 5:06 into the game, Mrtka unleashed a well-placed wrist shot from the left circle for his (unofficial) first goal in blue and gold, staking the Sabres to a 1-0 lead. Fellow defenseman and 2025 draftee Noah Laberge, a fifth-round pick, notched the primary assist with a beautiful cross-slot pass.

“I [saw] Noah went down, and the forwards didn’t even know where I am, so I just saw an opportunity to go down,” Mrtka said. “He made a great play.”

Radim Mrtka scores first period goal

Laberge looked similarly comfortable with his new organization. He seemed to possess the puck all night, a part of his game he takes pride in, and that possession paid off on the opening tally.

The 18-year-old Quebec native, after two productive seasons with the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan, will be staying in the league and playing for the Newfoundland Regiment during their inaugural season. The Prospects Challenge, in both competition and nerves, is a step up from the Quebec junior league.

“Before the game is probably the most nervous I was in my life,” Laberge said. “I went [to see] the game yesterday [between Columbus] and New Jersey, and it was just amazing to see how fast it is. I was just excited to play tonight, and it was probably one of the best games of my life I’ve ever played.

“I found that I can’t do all the things that I can do in my league, so I was trying to do the simple plays and just trying to get the hang of it. I think, while the game was going, I picked it up and was getting better and better.”

Later, in the third period, Mrtka one-upped his earlier hit with an open-ice blow inside the offensive blue line during a Buffalo power play. He spoke this summer about incorporating more physicality into his game; if Friday is any indication, he’s already got a solid foundation in that department – along with his other attributes.

“I’ll have to watch the game back, but you could argue he was the best player out there,” Rochester Americans and Prospects Challenge head coach Michael Leone said of Mrtka.

“He was really good. Really good poise for a young defenseman, plays really hard, moves the puck well. (I) probably didn’t realize how good he could move; his lateral movement at the blue line is really good. He just makes good decisions with the puck.”

Like Laberge, Mrtka soaked in the moment as he suited up for his first game action as a Buffalo Sabre.

“It was amazing,” Mrtka said. “Just a dream.”

Here’s more from the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge opener.

Radim Mrtka speaks to the media

Starting lines

Forwards
92 Anton Wahlberg86 Noah Ostlund54 Olivier Nadeau
63 Isak Rosen94 Konsta Helenius45 Riley Fiddler-Schultz
59 Matteo Costantini81 Redmond Savage41 Tyler Kopff
85 Ryan Rucinski51 Matous Kucharcik83 Melvin Novotny
DefensemenGoalies
74 Nikita Novikov57 Radim Mrtka50 Topias Leinonen
37 Noah Laberge76 Vsevolod Komarov35 Ryerson Leenders
43 Simon-Pier Brunet93 David Bedkowski

“The USHL line”

That fourth line included three more 2025 draft picks. Fourth rounder Matous Kucharcik and seventh rounder Melvin Novotny will both be making their USHL debuts this season with Youngstown and Muskegon, respectively, while seventh rounder Ryan Rucinski will remain in Youngstown for a third year.

“Our young line that we played, the USHL line, I thought they were our best line, to be honest with you,” said Leone, who felt his AHL regulars could’ve had a larger impact on the game.

“If you were just to watch the game, you would think that those were the guys playing pro hockey."

Kucharcik scored Buffalo’s second goal, unassisted from the high slot, early in the second period to tie the game 2-2. Described in pre-draft scouting reports as a true two-way center, the 18-year-old from Czechia also saw second-unit power-play time and looked comfortable all over the ice.

Matous Kucharcik ties the game at 2-2

“Really good skillset: he’s poised with the puck, he’s really smart, makes good decisions, makes plays under pressure,” Leone said. “Really impressive.”

Leinonen in net

Leone said Thursday that two of his goalies would get an entire game during the Prospects Challenge, and up first was Topias Leinonen, who stopped 23 of 27 shots.

This marked the first game on a North American rink for the 21-year-old after professional experience in his native Finland, as well as Sweden. For Leinonen, who’s expected to join the Amerks this season, it took some adjusting to the smaller ice surface and increased net-front traffic compared to in Europe.

Leone didn’t share who will man the net Saturday, but 20-year-old Scott Ratzlaff – another likely Amerk this fall – figures to be the top candidate.

Ostlund shaken up

Forward Noah Ostlund, who finished 2024-25 with eight games in Buffalo, missed the end of the game after taking a third-period puck to the knee.

“I think Noah will be alright,” Leone said. “Kind of in that knee-pad spot where it doesn’t cover on the side. I think he wanted to come back out, but they were just being cautious.”

Postgame Sound

Michael Leone speaks to the media

Noah Laberge speaks to the media

Topias Leinonen speaks to the media

Up next

The young Sabres are back at it Saturday night, following Fan Fest, with another Prospects Challenge game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at LECOM Harborcenter.

Tickets are available **here**, and the game will once again be streaming on Sabres.com.

