‘Just a dream’ | Mrtka steals the show in Prospects Challenge debut 

Radim Mrtka was always going to be a focal point of the 2025 Prospects Challenge. The Buffalo Sabres’ 18-year-old defenseman stands out in a crowd, due to both his draft status – taken ninth overall this June – and his 6-foot-6 frame.
On Friday at LECOM Harborcenter, in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils’ prospects, Mrtka proved that he sure knows how to make an introduction.
As a starter, Mrtka delivered a crunching check into the corner boards during the opening shift. A couple minutes later, he flashed his offensive blue-line abilities with an opportunity on the second power-play unit.
Then, just 5:06 into the game, Mrtka unleashed a well-placed wrist shot from the left circle for his (unofficial) first goal in blue and gold, staking the Sabres to a 1-0 lead. Fellow defenseman and 2025 draftee Noah Laberge, a fifth-round pick, notched the primary assist with a beautiful cross-slot pass.
“I [saw] Noah went down, and the forwards didn’t even know where I am, so I just saw an opportunity to go down,” Mrtka said. “He made a great play.”