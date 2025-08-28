What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

The annual event returns with autograph signings, on-stage programming and more.

20250828
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Come celebrate the start of the season and meet your favorite Buffalo Sabres players at this year’s Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

This year’s event will be held in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will feature on-stage programming, hockey-themed activities, autograph signings, and much more.

Fan Fest will also once again be held in conjunction with Hockeyfest, an all-day street hockey tournament featuring male and female divisions with all ages and skill levels welcome. Sign up at Sabres.com/Hockeyfest before Sept. 8 to get in on the action!

Fan Fest also coincides with the Prospects Challenge, giving fans a weekend-long opportunity to celebrate the return of hockey. The Sabres prospects play three games at LECOM Harborcenter, including a matchup with the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on the night of Fan Fest. Find the full schedule here.

Below is a rundown of what you can expect at Fan Fest, with additional details to be added in the coming weeks.

20240914_BL2_6961

AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

Autograph sessions with current and former Sabres players will take place at two locations on the 100 Level (aisle 1 and aisle 12) at the following times: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Each session will feature one current player and one Sabres alumnus.

Autograph lines will open 30 minutes prior to each session. There will be 250 physical tickets distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticketed participant will receive at least two player autographs.

221A0650

ON THE MAIN STAGE

The main stage in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza will feature live programming and appearances from Sabres players and alumni throughout the afternoon.

Stay tuned for the full programming schedule, which will be released in the coming weeks!

THE KIDS ZONE

Check out The Kids Zone inside the KeyBank Center pavilion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the following activities:

  • Airbrush tattoos
  • Glitter tattoos
  • Balloon twisting
  • Face painting
  • Sabretooth Swirl Slime Bar (make your own slime!)
  • Explore & More friendship bracelet making station
  • Personalized Trading Card station presented by Ticketmaster
  • Perry’s “Let’s Dough Buffalo” ice cream tasting
722A4523

ACTIVITIES IN TICKETMASTER ALUMNI PLAZA

The following stations will be active in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza throughout the day – you might even see a Sabres player stop by!

  • Hockey Skills Station
  • Shooting Accuracy Booth
  • Carnival Games
  • Pictures with the Fan Zam and BuffaloveBus
  • E-Sports in the BUF Gaming Truck

SEASON TICKET MEMBER LOUNGE

Season Ticket Members can relax in an exclusive lounge located in the 1970 Club from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The lounge will include complimentary samples of new concession food items and a Rookie Orientation for first-year accounts.

SEASON TICKET MEMBERSHIP OPEN HOUSE

Fans will have the opportunity to view available season membership seating options offered throughout the day inside the arena bowl.

TRY HOCKEY FOR FREE

Sept. 13 is also USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free Day! To celebrate, we’re hosting an event that will provide newcomers to the game with a chance to skate on the KeyBank Center ice.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is limited to kids 13 years old and under who do not have a USA Hockey registration number and are new to the game of hockey.

Register for your child to participate here.

USA HOCKEY COACHING CLINIC

USA Hockey and NYSAHA are offering an in-person coaching clinic for youth hockey coaches. The event is free to attend and will feature presentations from Sabres assistant coach Seth Appert along with members of USA Hockey player development.

Spaces are filling up fast, so sign up for the coaching clinic today!

