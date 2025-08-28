What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Come celebrate the start of the season and meet your favorite Buffalo Sabres players at this year’s Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

This year’s event will be held in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will feature on-stage programming, hockey-themed activities, autograph signings, and much more.

Fan Fest will also once again be held in conjunction with Hockeyfest, an all-day street hockey tournament featuring male and female divisions with all ages and skill levels welcome. Sign up at Sabres.com/Hockeyfest before Sept. 8 to get in on the action!

Fan Fest also coincides with the Prospects Challenge, giving fans a weekend-long opportunity to celebrate the return of hockey. The Sabres prospects play three games at LECOM Harborcenter, including a matchup with the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on the night of Fan Fest. Find the full schedule here.

Below is a rundown of what you can expect at Fan Fest, with additional details to be added in the coming weeks.