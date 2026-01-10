Sabres vs. Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Lindy Ruff was asked after the Buffalo Sabres’ win at Madison Square Garden on Thursday – their 12th victory in the past 13 games – if he would allow himself time to enjoy the success.

“For the next five minutes,” Ruff said.

With the Sabres’ schedule, there is little time to bask in any one moment.

The Sabres play five home games over the next eight days, beginning when they host the Anaheim Ducks tonight at KeyBank Center.

With the condensed schedule comes opportunity to continue to stack points in the standings. The Sabres have won five straight games at KeyBank Center and are 13-5-2 on home ice this season. Their points percentage at home (.700) is tied for third in the NHL.

The Sabres enter Saturday one point out of a wild card spot, but with games in hand on several of the teams they're chasing.

The homestand begins at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.