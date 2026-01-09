‘As good as any goal scorer’ | Samuelsson’s snipe seals Sabres' win in New York

NEW YORK – Goal of the year? The Buffalo Sabres were saying so as they walked off the ice Thursday at Madison Square Garden, celebrating a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers.
The Rangers, trailing 3-2, had been pressuring all third period for the tying goal. And a double minor on the Sabres upped that pressure considerably with 5:36 remaining.
The suspense of that four-minute penalty kill lasted just 14 seconds. Forward Ryan McLeod intercepted a pass high in the defensive zone, and Mattias Samuelsson broke toward the Rangers end. Especially with a late lead, a defenseman will rarely push for a shorthanded chance.
But Samuelsson, who’s been defying expectations all season, saw a footrace worth winning. He gained possession at the bottom of the left circle and ripped a sharp-angle, short-side dagger past Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick to seal another road victory.