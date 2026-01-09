‘As good as any goal scorer’ | Samuelsson’s snipe seals Sabres' win in New York

“Definitely was trying to go short side there,” said Samuelsson, who added to career highs with his seventh goal and 22nd point. “I think everyone kind of knows Quick’s style, grew up watching him. It’s more of a down-low goalie, for sure. Just glad that one didn’t go high and wide and wrap around.”

Added forward Josh Doan, recalling his reaction from the bench: “I thought maybe I jumped a little early and it might’ve hit the outside of the net. But when he was celebrating, we figured it was in the back of the cage. I mean, that’s an unbelievable shot – probably the best shot I’ve seen live.”

And coach Lindy Ruff: “It was probably as good as any goal scorer. He might be getting the label as a goal scorer now, if he keeps those up.”

To that point, Buffalo had led thanks largely to goaltender Colten Ellis, who made 30 saves in his first game since a Dec. 9 concussion.

Teammates and coaches have continually praised the rookie for his work ethic in practice, and it paid off Thursday, as he showed no signs of rust from the one-month hiatus. In the first period alone, he calmly handled a couple close-range redirections and got across to stop Will Cuylle’s one-timer on the rush.

“A-plus game, for sure,” Ruff said. “But we know, when we put him in, he’s been ready to play. He gave us a great game. He worked hard to get back and be ready, and I thought he did an excellent job tonight.”