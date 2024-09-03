Your Questions Answered as Predators Operations Team Reinstalls Ice at Bridgestone Arena for 2024-25 Season

Senior Director of Ice Operations Nigel Schnarr Answers Smashville's Questions as Ops Team Readies Frozen Sheet for Game Action

By Zach Gilchriest
As the Nashville Predators front office reported back to 501 Broadway following the long holiday weekend, the air inside was noticeably chillier than it has been for the last few months.

And for good reason.

As the 2024-25 NHL regular season inches closer and closer - we’re little more than five weeks away, for those wondering - the operations staff inside Bridgestone Arena were hard at work on Tuesday tackling their largest offseason project: rebuilding the 200-foot frozen playing surface from scratch.

Of course, heading up the all-important job is Senior Director of Ice Operations Nigel Schnarr, who’s entering his 11th campaign with the Predators this season. With years of experience and the fascinating insider’s knowledge that comes with it, we asked Schnarr some of your most frequently asked questions about the days-long process, covering everything from the temperature of the ice to the enormous amount of water used along the way.

Let’s get right into it:

What is the step-by-step process to making the ice at Bridgestone Arena?

“We start with a concrete slab, and yesterday we started freezing that down. It was about 70 degrees Fahrenheit yesterday at about 1:00 in the afternoon, and by this morning, we got it down to about 16 degrees. So today, we’ll seal in that concrete slab. I did kind of like a fire hose flood on it, and then we'll come out with white paint and we'll put three to four coats of white paint down so everything is covered in white and you don't see any of the concrete. And then we'll seal it in with about five coats of white, plain water. Once we're done with that, we'll go out and mark all the blue lines, red lines, face-off circles, hash marks, goal creases and then paint those. All those get painted by hand, and then once those are done, we'll start to lay our logos in the neutral zone, the four corners. And then usually the last thing we do is put the Pred Head in at center ice.”

What are some unique challenges that come with maintaining ice in Nashville, Tennessee?

“The biggest challenge is the weather outside. If it's humid, it really does play a factor on how fast we can get that water to freeze. There's some times where we've had to sit and wait for it to freeze and it's just not freezing fast enough, and that's usually a product of there being too much moisture in the air.”

How cold does the building need to be to keep the ice frozen?

“We can fluctuate the air in the building because all the heat is being pulled out from underneath the ice. So once we put the floor on top of it for a concert or an event, it's insulated and it'll maintain a 24-degree surface temperature on the ice. And then once that's uncovered, we can pull it down a little bit more. So, we can fluctuate a little bit, but we usually try not to go over 70 degrees when it's covered, and usually don't go over about 62-63 degrees when it’s uncovered.”

How cold is the ice?

“For games, usually we're running air temp around 56 degrees Fahrenheit and then the surface temps may be around 19 degrees, which is a little brittle. If you get it too cold, it can get a little brittle out there. So if you get a hard cut, something like that, your ice has a chance to chip out. So you try to kind of warm it up, and that usually helps. And then we'll put a heat load on it when we do the resurfacing after warm ups, and then by the time puck drop comes, you're right in that 22-degree, 22-and-a-half degree surface temp where you need to be. If you get it too warm, like 24-25 degrees, then the players are going to feel like they're kind of sinking into the ice.”

Do you take feedback from the players into account during the season?

“I usually try to check in with them, but I live by the no news is good news mantra. So if they're not saying anything, and I see that the ice looks good, it's skating well - that kind of thing - I'm just going to stick with what I'm doing. Then when they start to say, ‘Hey man, it's a little slow, a little sluggish, we’ve got a lot of snow on the ice,’ then I usually say, ‘OK, I'm going to run it a little bit colder.’ But you also have to look into the fact that if it's a hot, humid day outside and you're playing a game, it's going to generate a lot of snow as well, and then that snow is going to get sticky and it's almost going to freeze to the ice. So by the end of the period, you try to make a long pass up the middle, it may start bouncing on you, because that snow is just stuck, and that's mainly what they're going to mention. I'd say the majority of the time it’s just pucks bouncing over the ice that’s the main issue.”

How many gallons of water does it take to create the ice?

“I don’t know the exact figure, but I know that it takes well over 20,000 gallons of water.”

How much paint does it take?

“We use these one-gallon boxes of paint, and we go through 10 of those, so almost 10 gallons of white powder mixed with a ratio that's about a 150-gallon water tank. And usually we’re using three to three and a half or four coats of that.”

How do you get the lines painted on perfectly straight and the faceoff circles perfectly round?

“Some of them are hand painted, and then we also have what's called a paint stick. So you have a gallon of paint resting on your shoulder in a bag. And then there's a stick that goes down to a sponge that’s about two inches wide, so the width of the goal lines or the hash marks. And then you can kind of control the flow of your paint. We'll take a string and kind of map out your lines in a straight line. With the circles, there's a cable. So, one guy stands in the middle where the face-off dot is, and the cable goes out about 15 feet, and he just keeps it taut and walks around in a circle. And so you end up with a perfect two-inch circle or straight line.”

How many people work on the ice year-round?

“I've got two full time guys that work with me all year long here at Bridgestone Arena, and then our director of building operations is also trained as a certified ice tech as well, so he does help out. Then I've got a crew on game day, usually 12-14 people. About 11 of them will skate during the TV timeouts to clear off the snow. And then, obviously, we’ve got our two Zamboni drivers.”

How did you end up in this role?

“This is my 11th season here, but I’ve spent probably about 20 years overall in the ice industry. I started at A-Game Sportsplex down in Franklin. Then, I got to know the people up here, and they needed a Zamboni driver on game days, so they asked me if I was interested. So, I started part time here, just driving on game days, and then I fell in love with it. I'm a huge hockey fan anyways, so just to be able to be involved in it is great. If we're not doing what we do today, there's no games. So, it starts and ends with us, usually.”

How do you learn how to maintain an ice rink?

“A lot of it is hands-on, and you learn from experience. But there are classes out there, like there are a few of us here today that are certified ice technicians. There's the U.S. Ice Rink Association, and they have an educational program and they offer different types of classes. Ice painting is one of them, and then you can learn about your ice maintenance, your edging, how to maintain a flat sheet of ice, how to maintain your sample sheets - stuff like that. And then your refrigeration, that's the tough one, because a lot of that stuff is like, hold on a second. This air is coming in, and it's going where? And where's the heat going? And every building is a little bit different.”

Is there collaboration with other NHL teams in solving ice problems?

“We just got done with our NHL facility meetings last week, and we kind of broke off into groups, like the hot and humid teams kind of went off on our own and we just basically did a networking session. Like, what do you guys run into, and how do you fix this situation? Everybody says Edmonton and Calgary have great ice. Well, they're cold and dry almost all year round. So when we get into those classes and conversations, I can't really take what Edmonton is doing and use it in my building, because it's completely different. They're putting moisture into their building with humidification systems, rather than us trying to get as much as we can out.”

Did you work on the ice at Nissan Stadium? How was that process different?

“The League runs it, but I helped out. It rained almost every night leading up to it. So here at Bridgestone Arena, the thickest we're going to get the ice is an inch and a half from the concrete to the top. But at Nissan, we had over three inches of ice, just because we didn't want to lose any of it. We lost it in Dallas [ahead of the 2020 NHL Winter Classic] and we had to redo it again. And so we wanted to build it as thick as possible to give ourselves some leeway with all that rain. And then we also took four by fours, or gators, and then put giant squeegees on the front and took the endboards out on both sides and just ran them back and forth pushing the water off. I did that for two nights straight. So, it was tough, but we got lucky, and on game day it was really good. The only issue with game day was that it got a little windy, and then that kind of created some little puddles out on the ice, but it went away right before warm ups. That game I drove one of those mini Olympias, and those things are fun to drive. But we basically scraped off a layer of ice before warmups, and we didn’t even put water down.”

