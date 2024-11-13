Wilsby Excited for First NHL Recall as Preds Look for Continued Consistency on Road Trip

After playing more of a two-way game in his native Sweden, Wilsby says he’s improved on the defensive side of the puck since joining the Admirals. Additionally, adapting his game on the North American sized rink - smaller than the European rink - has been a focus, and he’s adjusted well.

“Since I came to Milwaukee, I've been more reliable defensively,” Wilsby said. “I feel like my game is more [of an] all-around [game] now. And I feel pretty strong in the D-zone, but also I feel like I can make plays in the O-zone.

“In Milwaukee, I had to find my role and get playing time mostly, so I had to build my game more defensively there, and I feel like that helped me. I feel like I'm pretty solid defensively now, and also I feel pretty skilled with the puck, so I’m just trying to use all my strengths.”

Preds defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, as well as forward Zach L’Heureux - both Admirals themselves earlier this season - can attest to Wilsby’s improvement as of late, and they’re looking forward to seeing what he can do if and when the time comes.

“Like every pro, you gain more experience, you get more confident in yourself, and that's something that I thought ‘Willy’ really took a step with last year was his confidence in himself,” Del Gaizo said of Wilsby. “He’s turning into the player that he wants to be, and he's just an awesome kid, too - a good friend of mine.”

“He's such a good player, such a good two-way defenseman,” L’Heureux said of Wilsby. “I’ve seen his game improve, and just the way he's able to really round himself up to a true pro, and obviously get this opportunity now, it's all credit to him. He deserves it all the way. And just as a teammate and a guy, we lived in the same building last year and this year again at the beginning of the year, so I definitely got to know him a little more, and his family. He’s so grateful for it, I'm sure, and obviously just really excited for him.”

No matter who is in the Nashville lineup as this five-game road trip continues, the goal remains to find more consistency in the overall effort. Despite a 3-2 overtime loss in Colorado on Monday to start the trip, the Preds say that’s the case, and they’ll look to build on it Thursday in Edmonton.