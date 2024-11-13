Wilsby Excited for First NHL Recall as Preds Look for Continued Consistency on Road Trip

Adam Wilsby was all smiles after Wednesday’s practice in Edmonton - and understandably so.
Nashville recalled the 24-year-old defenseman from Milwaukee (AHL) ahead of Wednesday’s session, the first time Wilsby has gotten that call. There was no confirmation on whether or not the Swede will make his NHL debut when the Preds face the Oilers tomorrow night at Rogers Place, but no matter - for today, the thrill of being up with the Predators for the first time was enough.
“Yeah, it’s a dream come true, and I'm just trying to enjoy every moment here and take my chance,” Wilsby, who wears No. 83, said. “It's a good possibility for me, so I’m just trying to do the right thing every day here… Just playing my game, play simple and hard and use my skating - that’s my biggest strength. So, use that, and that will probably fit in pretty well in the system here. And obviously, just enjoy every moment. You only get one first game, so [whenever that comes], just enjoy it.”
Wilsby had skated in 10 of Milwaukee’s games this season prior to today, recording a goal, two assists, a +4 rating and eight penalty minutes in those outings. Last season, he posted a career-high 21 points (8g-13a) in 61 games in his second full campaign with the Admirals, and that goal total was tied for the team lead on the blueline.