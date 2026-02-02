Trotz Talks Decision to Announce Retirement Plans; Preds Look to Future as Search for Next General Manager Begins

Nashville GM, Chairman Haslam Discuss Plans Moving Forward as Franchise Transitions Hockey Leadership

Bill Haslam, Barry Trotz, Sean Henry

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Barry Trotz loves the game of hockey.

One doesn’t carve out a 40-year career in the sport without an unwavering passion most can’t even begin to fathom.

But the first head coach of the Nashville Predators - and now the general manager for the past two-plus seasons - loves his family more.

For that reason, Trotz revealed Monday he has decided to begin the process of transitioning out of the sport and into retirement, a role that will also certainly serve him well.

Seated between Predators Chairman Bill Haslam and CEO Sean Henry inside a Bridgestone Arena meeting room, Trotz first began by dispelling a pair of rumors that had been making the rounds on Monday morning.

First, he’s completely healthy. And second, the fifth-winningest coach in NHL history is not going back behind the bench. Those days are behind him.

Instead, the time has come, Trotz believes, to take a step back and focus on those most important to him.

“For me, the number one thing is, I think you get to a point in life that you hold time,” Trotz said. “The great thing about this game is if you're all in, you're all in, and you have to be if you're going to be successful. It takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of energy, and it also takes away a lot of things from your personal life - your family, your wife, your children, grandkids, you name it. For me, it became really clear that they deserve my time.”

Hired to be Nashville’s first head coach as the franchise began play in 1998, Trotz spent 15 campaigns guiding the Preds to their first seven playoff appearances over almost 1,200 regular season games.

He then coached the Capitals and the Islanders over the next eight years before finishing with 1,812 games to his name and a Stanley Cup championship in Washington.

And on July 1, 2023, after David Poile - the only general manager in Predators franchise history - retired from the role, Trotz assumed it as his hockey life came full circle.

So, why make the announcement now?

The timing of the news came on a game day with the Predators in the midst of a chase for a playoff spot with just 28 games to go in the regular season. The NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and there is still plenty that can happen between now and the conclusion of the regular season in mid-April.

According to Haslam, three things stand out.

First, Trotz informed Haslam last December of his plan to step aside at the conclusion of his contract which runs through the 2026-27 campaign. After discussion, it was decided the announcement and subsequent search for a new GM would begin now.

Haslam, who believes transparency carries vast importance, says once a decision is made, that information needs to be communicated.

Second, this couldn’t happen without someone like Trotz at the helm.

“I’ve been in business, I've been in politics, been in sports now for two or three years - I don't know many better human beings than Barry Trotz,” Haslam said. “Barry’s the unique kind of individual you can do this with. I have zero doubts…that he won't always do the right thing for the Predators… Barry will always do what's right. I have 100 percent confidence…and he’s a person that doesn't have the kind of ego that's going to affect doing things right… So, because Barry is that kind of person, because we want to be transparent, [we can begin this process in this way].”

And finally? Haslam and the Preds know this is going to be a process. In Trotz’s mind, this is an attractive job. People from all across the hockey world and beyond are going to be interested.

Haslam chose a fishing analogy to explain the reasoning.

“We're going to look at a lot of different people, but as you know, the way it works in hockey is once the season ends, a lot of people go down to the fishing holes, as they say,” Haslam said. “I just [want to be] the guy with his line in the water first, and having Barry gives us the capacity to do that.”

CEO Sean Henry, Chairman and Owner Bill Haslam, and GM Barry Trotz address the media.

The Predators have enlisted Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to lead the organization’s search. Trotz will remain the club’s general manager for as long as it takes to complete the process - at a minimum through the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Haslam, Trotz, Henry, Predators President and COO Michelle Kennedy, and minority owners Nick Saban and Chris Cigarran will all be involved in selecting the new leader of Nashville’s hockey operations.

"This is a fantastic organization to work with, and it’s going to be one of those jobs that everybody's going to want,” Trotz said. “You’re going to get the best people, and…we want to have the pole in first. We're going to fish for someone. So, that is the uniqueness of it, but that's the advantage of it as well… Instead of making a rash, quick decision, you're going to be able to do that over time, and you're going to get a complete view of all the candidates. And it's changing in the sport. You have hockey people, you have agents who are now in that role, you have maybe someone from another sport coming in. I think we're pretty open to everything. We want the best person in this role.”

That candidate, Haslam and Trotz said, could also come internally.

Predators Assistant General Managers Brian Poile, Jeff Kealty and Scott Nichol are all welcome - and encouraged to apply - according to Haslam.

Regardless of who the next GM is, Haslam says he’s hopeful to have someone in place by the 2026 NHL Draft, which will come on the last weekend of June in Buffalo - although the Preds are also not bound by that timeline and have full confidence in Trotz no matter how long the search takes. Until then, Haslam confirmed Trotz will be in charge of Nashville’s strategy for the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline, which is set for March 6.

And that date is very much on Trotz’s mind as well.

“I've got to listen to everything,” Trotz said. “We're not in the playoffs right now, so I've got to listen to everything. I owe that to both the gentleman next to me and our fan base, and anybody who is a fan of the Predators, I have to look at everything. And I'm going to look at it from now, and I'm going to look at it from the future. So, everything's on the table.”

Regardless of what happens between now and then, Trotz and the Preds are also thinking of the future. That future will look different without Trotz at the helm - and he’s made peace with that decision.

As Monday’s session began to wrap, Trotz was asked one final question about the process of finding the right mindset to make a decision like this. For a hockey lifer, it wasn’t easy.

The end of his professional career isn’t here quite yet, but it’s coming. However, the chance to spend more time with his family? That was just too good to pass up.

Trotz’s legacy in Nashville epitomizes both, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Yes, he loves hockey. But even for someone like him, there’s just a bit more to life.

“I think you surround yourself with good people, and sometimes you get defined by what you do, not who you are,” Trotz said, his eyes beginning to well. “For me, I love the game. I also love my family.”

