Trotz Talks Decision to Announce Retirement Plans; Preds Look to Future as Search for Next General Manager Begins

Barry Trotz loves the game of hockey.

One doesn’t carve out a 40-year career in the sport without an unwavering passion most can’t even begin to fathom.

But the first head coach of the Nashville Predators - and now the general manager for the past two-plus seasons - loves his family more.

For that reason, Trotz revealed Monday he has decided to begin the process of transitioning out of the sport and into retirement, a role that will also certainly serve him well.

Seated between Predators Chairman Bill Haslam and CEO Sean Henry inside a Bridgestone Arena meeting room, Trotz first began by dispelling a pair of rumors that had been making the rounds on Monday morning.

First, he’s completely healthy. And second, the fifth-winningest coach in NHL history is not going back behind the bench. Those days are behind him.

Instead, the time has come, Trotz believes, to take a step back and focus on those most important to him.

“For me, the number one thing is, I think you get to a point in life that you hold time,” Trotz said. “The great thing about this game is if you're all in, you're all in, and you have to be if you're going to be successful. It takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of energy, and it also takes away a lot of things from your personal life - your family, your wife, your children, grandkids, you name it. For me, it became really clear that they deserve my time.”

Hired to be Nashville’s first head coach as the franchise began play in 1998, Trotz spent 15 campaigns guiding the Preds to their first seven playoff appearances over almost 1,200 regular season games.

He then coached the Capitals and the Islanders over the next eight years before finishing with 1,812 games to his name and a Stanley Cup championship in Washington.

And on July 1, 2023, after David Poile - the only general manager in Predators franchise history - retired from the role, Trotz assumed it as his hockey life came full circle.

So, why make the announcement now?

The timing of the news came on a game day with the Predators in the midst of a chase for a playoff spot with just 28 games to go in the regular season. The NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and there is still plenty that can happen between now and the conclusion of the regular season in mid-April.

According to Haslam, three things stand out.

First, Trotz informed Haslam last December of his plan to step aside at the conclusion of his contract which runs through the 2026-27 campaign. After discussion, it was decided the announcement and subsequent search for a new GM would begin now.

Haslam, who believes transparency carries vast importance, says once a decision is made, that information needs to be communicated.

Second, this couldn’t happen without someone like Trotz at the helm.

“I’ve been in business, I've been in politics, been in sports now for two or three years - I don't know many better human beings than Barry Trotz,” Haslam said. “Barry’s the unique kind of individual you can do this with. I have zero doubts…that he won't always do the right thing for the Predators… Barry will always do what's right. I have 100 percent confidence…and he’s a person that doesn't have the kind of ego that's going to affect doing things right… So, because Barry is that kind of person, because we want to be transparent, [we can begin this process in this way].”

And finally? Haslam and the Preds know this is going to be a process. In Trotz’s mind, this is an attractive job. People from all across the hockey world and beyond are going to be interested.

Haslam chose a fishing analogy to explain the reasoning.

“We're going to look at a lot of different people, but as you know, the way it works in hockey is once the season ends, a lot of people go down to the fishing holes, as they say,” Haslam said. “I just [want to be] the guy with his line in the water first, and having Barry gives us the capacity to do that.”