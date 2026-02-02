Predators General Manager Barry Trotz Announces Retirement Plans

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 2, 2026) – Barry Trotz announced today his intention to retire as general manager of the Nashville Predators. He will continue to serve as general manager until the organization identifies his successor. A comprehensive search for the Predators’ new general manager will begin immediately with the goal of finding the best possible candidate for the role. Trotz will assist with the selection of the new general manager and will remain with the organization as an advisor through his contract term (2026-27 season).

Trotz became the second general manager in Predators history on July 1, 2023, succeeding David Poile, Nashville’s original GM. He has modernized the franchise’s hockey operations department while creating organizational depth and one of the NHL’s top prospect pools, positioning the team for long-term sustained success.

“After working for 40 years in professional sports and 26 years in the National Hockey League, including the past three as the general manager of the Nashville Predators, I told Bill Haslam in December that I would be stepping away at the conclusion of my contract at the end of the 2026-27 season,” Trotz said. “After some discussion, we elected to begin a search for my replacement now, but I am happy to work in my current role until we make a new hire, however long that might be.

“I would like to thank Bill Haslam and the entire Predators ownership team for giving me the opportunity to serve as general manager. I would also like to thank Sean Henry and David Poile for helping bring me back to Smashville to finish my career. From the time I moved here with Kim and our family to become the organization’s first head coach in 1997, we knew this would be our longtime home. And while this announcement sets up the beginning of the end of my day-to-day working relationship with our team, I consider myself a ‘Pred for Life’ and will continue to assist the organization in working toward our aspiration of bringing a Stanley Cup to Nashville.

“Lastly, I am happy that we intend to include Assistant General Managers Jeff Kealty, Scott Nichol and Brian Poile in the interview process. Each of them is a good man and has contributed significantly to our organization’s past successes. I want to thank each of them for their work under me; I view Jeff, Scott and Brian all as excellent candidates for this position and I am confident they all are future NHL general managers.”

Trotz assumed the position as Predators GM following an illustrious NHL coaching career that spanned 23 seasons and 1,812 games, the fifth-most in League history. He was twice named the winner of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year, and he led the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018. He re-joined the Predators as a consultant on Feb. 27, 2023 and transitioned into the role of GM on July 1 of that year.

The longest-tenured coach in Predators history, Trotz was hired by Poile on Aug. 6, 1997 and achieved a 557-479-(60)-100 record in 1,196 games over 15 seasons as the team’s bench boss, guiding Nashville to the postseason seven times. He is also credited for his leadership in developing “Smashville,” forging countless relationships with community and business leaders while helping build the expansion franchise’s fanbase.

“At a time when many were questioning Sun Belt expansion, Barry, together with David Poile, established the Nashville Predators as a model NHL franchise,” Predators and Bridgestone Arena CEO Sean Henry said. “More recently, Barry has spent nearly three years working tirelessly as our general manager to position the Predators for several years of success, ensuring the organization has all the necessary tools in place to build a long-term winner in today’s NHL, placing an emphasis on the welfare of every player in our system.”

Since becoming general manager on July 1, 2023, Trotz has strategically acquired draft picks and brought the organization talented young prospects (as evidenced by the organization’s seven participants at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, tied for the most in the NHL), paving the way for the team’s future success. He spearheaded a modernization of the team’s locker room and training facilities at Bridgestone Arena, and he created a vision and plan for the organization’s “coming soon” training center at Centennial Sportsplex, quadrupling the current footprint. Trotz also added multiple positions in player development, creating a holistic system that emphasized total wellness in mental and physical development for each player.

“We can’t thank Barry enough for his contributions to the organization since he returned as our general manager,” Predators Chairman and Majority Owner Bill Haslam said. “As we look forward to our future, I am pleased that Barry has agreed to join us in the selection of a new leader for our hockey operations department while working through his contract as an advisor.”

The Predators have engaged Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to lead the organization’s search for a new head of hockey operations with a goal of casting a wide net in identifying the best candidates. Trotz will remain as the franchise’s general manager for as long as necessary, at a minimum through the end of the 2025-26 season. Haslam will be joined by Trotz, Henry, President and COO Michelle Kennedy and minority owners Nick Saban and Chris Cigarran in selecting the new leader.