Predators Hire Eric Wooden as Senior Vice President of Arena Transformation

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 29, 2026) – Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena and SS&E CEO Sean Henry announced today that the organization has hired Eric Wooden as Senior Vice President of Arena Transformation. In this role, Wooden will manage Smashville’s Next Stage – the multi-year renovation project that will transform Bridgestone Arena into an open, extroverted and world-class destination for the best fans in sports. Throughout the process, Wooden will ensure the project aligns with the organization’s values of inclusion, sustainability and community connection.

Wooden will oversee all phases of the renovation, including planning, design, construction and commissioning; and guarantee that once finished, the updates continue the arena’s legacy of being the heartbeat of SMASHVILLE. During the renovation, Wooden will work with Predators leadership, stakeholders, partners and city leaders to collaborate on ideas and updates. Additionally, Wooden will lead the development of new amenities, premium spaces, restaurants, bars and gathering areas to enhance guest experience.

“As we take the center of SMASHVILLE to new heights, we are thrilled to have Eric join our team,” Henry said. “Eric has a rare ability to seamlessly combine innovation, elevated guest services, distinctive game-day food and beverage, and cutting-edge technology together, all while honoring the traditions that make our building so special. His history of translating those elements into thoughtful renovations and design has consistently produced exceptional outcomes for fans, players, performers, employees, and partners alike. He brings a meticulous eye for detail, a deep understanding of how people experience space, and a proven ability to align design with long-term impact and sustainability. The future of Bridgestone Arena is incredibly bright, and we’re excited to have Eric helping lead the way.”

Wooden is a seasoned hospitality and venue consultant known for shaping some of the most recognized sports and entertainment destinations in the United States and Europe. He began his career with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, learning the operational side of professional sports while helping guide several multimillion-dollar renovation projects. He went on to serve as vice president of sales for a start-up high-definition television company, where he played a key role in producing one of the first national HD broadcasts of the NBA, an innovative project that refined his sales and production expertise.

Wooden has since designed hospitality plans for and helped open major sports venues around the world. His portfolio includes projects for Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, KFC YUM! Center, the New Orleans Superdome, the San Francisco Giants and many others. In Nashville, Wooden hascontributed to the Nashville Sounds’ stadium and the Band Box, the Music City Center and the New Nissan Stadium.

"I am unbelievably excited to join the Smashville family and am grateful to Bill Haslam, Sean Henry, Michelle Kennedy and the entire Predators organization for this opportunity,” Wooden said. “This is an exceptional franchise with a great culture and vision, and I am thankful to be a part of it. I look forward to helping take Bridgestone Arena to the next level with Smashville's Next Stage.”

Smashville’s Next Stage will comprehensively transform the venue into a best-in-class destination for patrons, performers and athletes. Envisioned as a premier gathering place where the world comes together to experience sports, entertainment, and hospitality, this next chapter reinforces Bridgestone Arena’s enduring role at the heart of Nashville and Broadway’s future.