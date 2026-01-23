Predators Game at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 24 Against Mammoth to Start at 12:30 P.M. CT

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 23, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for the Nashville Predators’ home game against the Utah Mammoth at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Jan. 24, originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, has been changed to 12:30 p.m. CT. The game time has been moved due to incoming inclement weather in Nashville. Bridgestone Arena doors will open at 11 a.m. CT.

The Predators will celebrate Roman Josi’s 1,000 career NHL games milestone in a ceremony ahead of the game; Josi’s accomplishment will also be honored throughout the game through in-arena features and on the team’s broadcast and social media accounts.

Additionally, fans can enjoy 50 percent off select concession items inside the arena including Hunt Brothers® Pizza, popcorn, fountain soda, nachos, hot dogs, French fries and soft pretzels. Fans can get tickets to the game by visiting NashvillePredators.com/SingleGame.

