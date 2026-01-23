Predators Game at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 24 Against Mammoth to Start at 12:30 P.M. CT

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 23, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for the Nashville Predators’ home game against the Utah Mammoth at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Jan. 24, originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, has been changed to 12:30 p.m. CT. The game time has been moved due to incoming inclement weather in Nashville. Bridgestone Arena doors will open at 11 a.m. CT.

The Predators will celebrate Roman Josi’s 1,000 career NHL games milestone in a ceremony ahead of the game; Josi’s accomplishment will also be honored throughout the game through in-arena features and on the team’s broadcast and social media accounts.

Additionally, fans can enjoy 50 percent off select concession items inside the arena including Hunt Brothers® Pizza, popcorn, fountain soda, nachos, hot dogs, French fries and soft pretzels. Fans can get tickets to the game by visiting NashvillePredators.com/SingleGame.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of Preds Winter Flex Plan presented by Hattie B’s Hot Chicken that allows you to choose three games and get a $30 Hattie B’s reward with $10 in Gnash Cash per seat. Add a fourth game and receive a free Preds blanket. For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

