Preds, Local HBCUs Continue Partnership to Grow Hockey, Impact Students' Lives

Growing up and playing hockey in Nashville during the 1980s and 1990s, Jason Smith always knew the sport had potential for growth in the Music City - but he never imagined what was to come, especially in his line of work today.

As the Department Chair and an Associate Professor in the Department of Human Performance and Sport Sciences at Tennessee State University, Smith does much more than guide students inside the classroom. He makes sure they receive real-world experience at Bridgestone Arena, too.

Presented by Nissan, the Predators are celebrating Black history and heritage throughout 2026, and their relationship with TSU and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities continues to expand to provide opportunities across the sports and entertainment world.

And that’s just the start of what TSU’s Sport Administration and Sport Management students get out of their time in the program.

“I've been deeply invested in bridging the gap between our classrooms and the front offices of professional sports, specifically through our partnership with the Nashville Predators,” Smith said. “My goal was simple - create a ‘Classroom to Career’ pipeline that moved beyond theoretical learning and into high-stakes, real-world environments.”

That’s exactly how the Smashville Seminar was born - a chance for TSU students to gain real-life experience across a number of workdays at Bridgestone Arena and Preds hockey.

Smith refers to them as “Professional Sports Consortiums” with immersive experiences designed to give students a competitive edge. In March, Smith says TSU is sending 50 students to participate in the consortiums across Nashville’s major sports teams - and for the third consecutive year, this includes the Preds.

What starts as a week of exposure to the industry, networking with executives and seeing what it takes to make sure the puck drops for 41 home games per NHL season in Nashville eventually leads to much more.

“We’ve moved beyond mere participation,” Smith said. “We now see a cycle where students attend the consortium, secure competitive internships, and - most importantly - transition into full-time roles with the Nashville Predators. Seeing our alumni walking the halls of Bridgestone Arena as employees is the ultimate validation of this work. It proves that when we provide HBCU students with the right platform and direct access to the highest level of professional sports, they don't just fill seats - they fill vital roles in the organization.”

Prior to March’s annual seminar, the Predators also recently hosted their annual HBCU night where students from across the region were represented, including those from Meharry Medical College in Nashville.

This year, choir members from Meharry were part of the group that sang the National Anthem at Bridgestone Arena prior to a recent Predators game, as well as a DJ in the concourse, the Mayor of Smashville and Zamboni riders throughout the game.

“Our choir's performance in 2025 provided a positive spotlight for its members,” Meharry Marketing and Communications Director Brandon Marshall said. “They have experienced an increase of invitations from community groups and city leaders, asking if they can perform.”

And just as it is for TSU, the partnership with the Preds is a no-brainer from Meharry’s point of view.

“Hockey has historically lacked racial and socioeconomic diversity, and Meharry’s presence helps broaden who feels represented and welcomed in that space,” Marshall said. “The Predators help Meharry reach fans who may not otherwise encounter an HBCU medical college or its mission. That cross-pollination matters, and these partnerships help plant seeds for future healthcare professionals, especially from underrepresented backgrounds.”

That collaboration is equally notable for TSU. In this case, the students are the most important part of the equation, and Smith has seen firsthand how they grow with an experience like this. The “Preds Love,” as he calls it, brings a sense of belonging fueled by the willingness from Predators employees to share their knowledge and passion with the group.

All in all, the collaboration with local HBCUs is only getting stronger, and that’s all anyone wants. Perhaps one day, someone who got their introduction to hockey in this realm will find themselves calling Smashville home.

“Our students would have never been exposed to these opportunities if not for this partnership,” Smith said. “It’s helped the other students, administration, faculty and staff around campus learn from their peers about a sport with a lot of tradition, pride, love, and fun. Sports and in this case, ice hockey, brings everyone a common respect for our team. What the Preds do best is not just Nashvillians, but anyone that enters the building - even groups of HBCU students that have never seen a puck.”

