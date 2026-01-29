Predators Assign Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Center Has Recorded Nine Points in 49 Games With Nashville This Season

Fedor Svechkov, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 29, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assign forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL).

Svechkov, 22 (4/5/03), has played 49 games for the Predators this season, totaling nine points (2g-7a) and 55 shots. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward owns 26 points (10g-16a) in 101 career games at the NHL level; in 70 career appearances for Milwaukee, he has posted 51 points (21g-30a) in 70 contests.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Predators Hire Eric Wooden as Senior Vice President of Arena Transformation

GAME DAY: Preds at Devils, January 29

SS&E, a Division of Predators Holdings, Partners With Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball

Preds Come Back to Earn Point, Fall to Bruins in Overtime

Predators Recall Andreas Englund From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, January 27

Preds Conclude Homestand With Loss to Mammoth

GAME DAY: Mammoth vs. Preds, January 24

Predators Game at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 24 Against Mammoth to Start at 12:30 P.M. CT

One to Remember: Josi's 1,000th NHL Game Delivers Ideal Ending to Perfect Day

Preds Official Podcast: Roman Josi's 1,000th Game and Winter Olympics Preview feat. Juuse Saros

Stamkos Records Hat Trick, Preds Complete Comeback Over Senators in Josi's 1,000th NHL Game

Predators to Honor Captain Roman Josi for 1,000th NHL Game Milestone on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena

Josi's Impact Felt Throughout Preds Franchise, Nashville and Beyond as Game No. 1,000 Arrives

GAME DAY: Senators vs. Preds, January 22

Josi's Defense Partners Reminisce on Playing With Preds Captain Ahead of 1,000th NHL Game

Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Sabres

Predators Reassign Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL)