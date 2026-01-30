Bridgestone Arena Opens to Those Affected by Winter Storms on Friday and Saturday

Community Members Can Enjoy a Meal and Get Complimentary Tickets for Saturday’s Harlem Globetrotters’ Games

GettyImages-2257428685
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 30, 2026) – The Nashville Predators announced today that Bridgestone Arena will be open today, Friday, Jan. 30 for those affected by the recent winter storms. Community members can visit the arena from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT to charge devices, fill up water bottles and enjoy a meal, courtesy of the Predators and concessions partner Delaware North. Tomorrow, the Harlem Globetrotters will play two games at the arena and are providing an allocation of 500 complimentary tickets to each of the Saturday events to individuals and families impacted by the storm.

The Globetrotters will play at 2 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT tomorrow, Jan. 31 and in partnership with Bridgestone Arena, are allocating 500 general admission tickets for each game. With each ticket, there will be a $10 food and beverage voucher that can be used at concession stands around the arena. Guests may pick up tickets (four tickets per person) at the following locations, while supplies last:

• Bridgestone Arena Box Office: Friday, Jan. 30, 12 – 5 p.m.
• Ford Ice Center Antioch: Friday, Jan. 30, 2-6 p.m. CT
• Ford Ice Center Bellevue: Friday, Jan. 30, 2-6 p.m. CT.

Fans may purchase upgraded seats at BridgestoneArena.com.

“It’s been a hard week in our community for so many,” Nashville Predators President and COO Michelle Kennedy said. “We are hopeful that this weekend at Bridgestone Arena can provide a fun outlet for Smashville. We are grateful to have wonderful partners in the Harlem Globetrotters and Delaware North to provide tickets, meals and hours of fun. Smashville always comes together in times of need, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

The Gnashville Fun Zone will also be open from 11:30-4:30 p.m. today; guests are encouraged to visit and enjoy the variety of games inside.

Additionally, the Predators are matching $5,000 in donations made to the NewsChannel 5 Winter Storm Relief Fund, which will support cleanup efforts. Fans can donate and see volunteer opportunities at NashvillePredators.com/SmashvilleStrong.

