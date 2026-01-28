SS&E, a Division of Predators Holdings, Partners With Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 28, 2026) – Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball today announced their partnership ahead of the league's upcoming season in February. SS&E will support Athletes Unlimited with ticket and sponsorship sales.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Nashville Predators for the warm welcome they’ve extended to Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball and for their commitment to supporting women’s professional sports in this city,” Co-Founder and CEO of Athletes Unlimited Jon Patricof said. “Their willingness to use their platform to help grow women’s pro basketball speaks volumes about their leadership and their belief in Nashville as a home for elite competition. Partnerships like this strengthen the entire sports community, and we’re proud to work alongside the Predators as we continue building something special in Music City.”

AU Pro Basketball invites 40 professional women's basketball players to compete in four weeks of intense 5-on-5 competition. With $500,000 in prize bonuses at stake and rules set by the players themselves, every moment counts as each player competes for the title of individual AU Pro Basketball Champion. The 2026 season returns for its second season in Music City, its fifth since inception, and takes place at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium from Feb. 4-March 1. The final roster features a new look – 20 newcomers to AU join 20 returning favorites – reflecting the continued growth and stature of AU Pro Basketball, bringing together a deep mix of WNBA champions, All-Stars, Olympic medalists, former first-round draft picks, collegiate All-Americans and current WNBA athletes.

“SS&E is proud to work with AU Pro Basketball as it returns to Nashville next month,” SS&E Executive Vice President Janeen Lalik said. “This partnership began last year with cross-promotion between our organizations. We are excited for the opportunity to help push AU Pro Basketball toward continued success and to spotlight women’s basketball in Nashville.”

SS&E offers and engages in various services related to operational and sales opportunities including event booking and production, venue operations, special event creation and other services related to sports, events, venues and entertainment.

For more information and for ticket or sponsorship opportunities for the AU Pro Basketball Tournament, please visit auprobasketball.com.

About Athletes Unlimited:

Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Athletes Unlimited owns and operates professional women’s softball, volleyball, and basketball leagues featuring world-class competition and fan experience, and stands out as an organization driven by the athletes that play in the leagues, with athlete representation on the company’s board of directors, each league led by a Player Executive Committee, and players sharing in long-term profits of the company, all while being proactive in shaping policies supporting the women that play in the league. Athletes Unlimited is the first professional sports league to be organized as a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit AUProSports.com.